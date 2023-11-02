Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Churchella 1.40 Newcastle

Has shown improved form since being tried on the AW with a visor, last time beating a subsequent winner by 3l over C&D; now 6lb higher but a strong contender.

Digital 2.45 Wolverhampton

He's been much better than this mark in his time and took full advantage of a drop in grade at Kempton last week, comfortably seeing off six rivals in a 6f classified claimer; well drawn back in a handicap and makes plenty of appeal.

Touchwood 6.30 Chelmsford

Ended losing run in some style at Lingfield last week (7f) and while that wasn't particularly competitive he's had few chances in 7f Polytrack handicaps; still well treated despite 5lb penalty (2lb well in) on course debut.

Bold Ribb 8.30 Chelmsford

Unexposed 4yo who was a fine second over C&D on his final 3yo outing (RPR 104); gelded afterwards; blindfold slow to be removed on his belated seasonal return at Ascot in September, where he travelled well enough and wasn't persevered with once his chance had gone; could take a marked step forward today and Oisin Murphy is an encouraging booking.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.