Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Lingfield
4.05: Sausalito
Knight Of Kings (second choice) looked to retain ability after his long absence when keeping on over an inadequate 1m here this month and he could prove a more potent force back at this trip. Imperial Cult ran well on his stable/handicap debut last month and he has untapped potential, while Lunar Shadow also has something to recommend her. This is a deeper race than SAUSALITO (nap) has been winning, but he had plenty up his sleeve here on Saturday and can make it 6-6 since the visor went on.
Paul Smith
Newcastle
5.20: Pallas Lord
Ahead of the assessor and holding solid claims on his recent course form, PALLAS LORD (nap) looks poised to regain the winning thread. Cusack, who looks interesting with his reappearance under his belt, is second choice. Bobby Shaftoe can't be dismissed back at Newcastle, while Captain St Lucifer and Soaring Star have possibilities if coping with the change of venue/trip.
Steve Boow
Southwell
2.40: Kiss My Face
Most have each-way claims but the most likely winner is KISS MY FACE (nap), who has not seen much Flat action, particularly on the AW, but asserted late on in a 2m handicap on the Newcastle Tapeta last time. Bird For Life wins no prizes for speed out of the stalls but has a big shout if her latest run can be forgiven. Alchemystique ran well four weeks ago after more than nine months off but she is not sure to repeat the dose.
Richard Austen
Wetherby
3.55: Feivel
Topweight FEIVEL (nap) has been in fine form since joining Stuart Edmunds and can add to last month's C&D win. Lounge Lizard made all in good style at Catterick last month and is feared most, while Henschke retains potential now back on a slow surface.
Ben Hutton
Wexford
5.10: Hardy Bloke
This is a big drop in class for HARDY BLOKE and a reproduction of either of his last two runs should suffice. Pure Sirloin may be next best.
Mark Nunan
Dundalk
6.00: Inflection Point
A model of consistency, INFLECTION POINT beat Prince Of Abington in a 6f claimer here early in the month and he can do it again today. The selection's stablemate Rocky Dreams won't be far away.
Tyrone Molloy
Read these next:
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt Acca: Owen Goulding's three horse racing tips from Wetherby on Friday
Get full access to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.