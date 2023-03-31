Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Lingfield

4.05:

Knight Of Kings (second choice) looked to retain ability after his long absence when keeping on over an inadequate 1m here this month and he could prove a more potent force back at this trip. Imperial Cult ran well on his stable/handicap debut last month and he has untapped potential, while Lunar Shadow also has something to recommend her. This is a deeper race than SAUSALITO (nap) has been winning, but he had plenty up his sleeve here on Saturday and can make it 6-6 since the visor went on.

Paul Smith

Sausalito 16:05 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

Newcastle

5.20:

Ahead of the assessor and holding solid claims on his recent course form, PALLAS LORD (nap) looks poised to regain the winning thread. Cusack, who looks interesting with his reappearance under his belt, is second choice. Bobby Shaftoe can't be dismissed back at Newcastle, while Captain St Lucifer and Soaring Star have possibilities if coping with the change of venue/trip.

Steve Boow

Pallas Lord 17:20 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Southwell

2.40:

Most have each-way claims but the most likely winner is KISS MY FACE (nap), who has not seen much Flat action, particularly on the AW, but asserted late on in a 2m handicap on the Newcastle Tapeta last time. Bird For Life wins no prizes for speed out of the stalls but has a big shout if her latest run can be forgiven. Alchemystique ran well four weeks ago after more than nine months off but she is not sure to repeat the dose.

Richard Austen

Kiss My Face 14:40 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

Wetherby

3.55:

Topweight FEIVEL (nap) has been in fine form since joining Stuart Edmunds and can add to last month's C&D win. Lounge Lizard made all in good style at Catterick last month and is feared most, while Henschke retains potential now back on a slow surface.

Ben Hutton

Feivel 15:55 Wetherby View Racecard

Wexford

5.10:

This is a big drop in class for HARDY BLOKE and a reproduction of either of his last two runs should suffice. Pure Sirloin may be next best.

Mark Nunan

Hardy Bloke 17:10 Wexford View Racecard

Dundalk

6.00:

A model of consistency, INFLECTION POINT beat Prince Of Abington in a 6f claimer here early in the month and he can do it again today. The selection's stablemate Rocky Dreams won't be far away.

Tyrone Molloy

Inflection Point 18:00 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.