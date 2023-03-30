Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

The Punt nap

Lounge Lizard (3.55 Wetherby)

Came good emphatically in the first-time blinkers at Catterick last month and this unexposed chaser is just as effective on soft ground. The 7lb rise should not stop him going back to back.
Owen Goulding

Silk
Lounge Lizard15:55 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Henry Daly

Eyecatcher

Mucky Mulconry (1.50 Lingfield)

Promising sixth after a break on his stable debut over 5f at Wolverhampton this month and capable of getting much more competitive over the extra furlong.
Dave Randall

Silk
Mucky Mulconry13:50 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hayley Turner (-lb)Tnr: Michael Wigham

Topspeed

Skye Breeze (5.25 Southwell)

Lightly raced, form figures on the all-weather read 2112 and further success could be forthcoming.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Skye Breeze17:25 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope (-lb)Tnr: Edward Bethell

Handicappers' nap

Feivel (3.55 Wetherby)

Impressed when making a winning debut for his new yard over course and distance last month and has since run well in defeat in a better race at Sandown.
Steve Mason

Silk
Feivel15:55 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Hammond (-lb)Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

Dark horse

Henschke (3.55 Wetherby)

Looked unsuited by the quick ground last time so should appreciate this return to a slower going, having finished first and second on his only two soft-ground chase starts.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Henschke15:55 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen (-lb)Tnr: Warren Greatrex

West Country nap

Pougne Aminta (1.40 Wetherby)

This looks a weak contest and the form of her second last time is the best on offer. She should handle softer ground too.
James Stevens

Silk
Pougne Aminta13:40 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Brennan (-lb)Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing 

Read these next:

'He's now very well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with three wagers at Wetherby on Friday 

The Punt Acca: Owen Goulding's three horse racing tips from Wetherby on Friday 

Get full access to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 30 March 2023Last updated 19:13, 30 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips