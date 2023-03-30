Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Lounge Lizard (3.55 Wetherby)
Came good emphatically in the first-time blinkers at Catterick last month and this unexposed chaser is just as effective on soft ground. The 7lb rise should not stop him going back to back.
Owen Goulding
Eyecatcher
Mucky Mulconry (1.50 Lingfield)
Promising sixth after a break on his stable debut over 5f at Wolverhampton this month and capable of getting much more competitive over the extra furlong.
Dave Randall
Topspeed
Skye Breeze (5.25 Southwell)
Lightly raced, form figures on the all-weather read 2112 and further success could be forthcoming.
Dave Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Feivel (3.55 Wetherby)
Impressed when making a winning debut for his new yard over course and distance last month and has since run well in defeat in a better race at Sandown.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Henschke (3.55 Wetherby)
Looked unsuited by the quick ground last time so should appreciate this return to a slower going, having finished first and second on his only two soft-ground chase starts.
Jamie Griffith
West Country nap
Pougne Aminta (1.40 Wetherby)
This looks a weak contest and the form of her second last time is the best on offer. She should handle softer ground too.
James Stevens
Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing
