Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt nap

(3.55 Wetherby)

Came good emphatically in the first-time blinkers at Catterick last month and this unexposed chaser is just as effective on soft ground. The 7lb rise should not stop him going back to back.

Owen Goulding

Lounge Lizard 15:55 Wetherby

Eyecatcher

(1.50 Lingfield)

Promising sixth after a break on his stable debut over 5f at Wolverhampton this month and capable of getting much more competitive over the extra furlong.

Dave Randall

Mucky Mulconry 13:50 Lingfield (A.W)

Topspeed

(5.25 Southwell)

Lightly raced, form figures on the all-weather read 2112 and further success could be forthcoming.

Dave Edwards

Skye Breeze 17:25 Southwell (A.W)

Handicappers' nap

(3.55 Wetherby)

Impressed when making a winning debut for his new yard over course and distance last month and has since run well in defeat in a better race at Sandown.

Steve Mason

Feivel 15:55 Wetherby

Dark horse

(3.55 Wetherby)

Looked unsuited by the quick ground last time so should appreciate this return to a slower going, having finished first and second on his only two soft-ground chase starts.

Jamie Griffith

Henschke 15:55 Wetherby

West Country nap

(1.40 Wetherby)

This looks a weak contest and the form of her second last time is the best on offer. She should handle softer ground too.

James Stevens

Pougne Aminta 13:40 Wetherby

