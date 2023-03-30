The Punt Acca: Owen Goulding's three horse racing tips from Wetherby on Friday
Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .
Somewhat Cloudy (2.15 Wetherby)
This should be a good opportunity for Somewhat Cloudy to double her tally for the in-form Donald McCain yard. She made a winning chasing debut at Market Rasen earlier this month, jumping well and only needing to be pushed clear by Brian Hughes to score three lengths. A 5lb rise for that performance is far from harsh and she is the only horse who is truly unexposed in this line-up. She handles the forecast ground and could easily go off at odds-on.
Sizing Pottsie (3.25 Wetherby)
His current level of ability is hard to gauge, but Sizing Pottsie is on a thoroughly interesting handicap mark and if he is anywhere near his peak, he would be tough to beat in this. He made a winning stable debut for David Pipe at Ayr in October, cantering to a novice success when rated 143. He turns up at Wetherby after a string of poor efforts over fences but as a result, he is rated just 126 for his return to hurdling. If he can channel the form that saw him finish second to Tahmuras in a Haydock Listed event in November, he will surely go close.
Lounge Lizard (3.55 Wetherby)
Things deservedly came together at the tenth rules attempt for Lounge Lizard, who took well to the first-time blinkers at Catterick in a nine-length win. He did that very easily and a 7lb rise for that performance only puts him 3lb above his peak hurdling mark from last season. He goes on soft ground, so today's vastly different surface will not be a problem, and Sam Twiston-Davies can steer him to back-to-back victories.
Read these next:
'He's now very well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with three wagers at Wetherby on Friday
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Get full access to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.