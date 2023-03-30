The Punt Acca: Owen Goulding's three horse racing tips from Wetherby on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

(2.15 Wetherby)

This should be a good opportunity for Somewhat Cloudy to double her tally for the in-form Donald McCain yard. She made a winning chasing debut at Market Rasen earlier this month, jumping well and only needing to be pushed clear by Brian Hughes to score three lengths. A 5lb rise for that performance is far from harsh and she is the only horse who is truly unexposed in this line-up. She handles the forecast ground and could easily go off at odds-on.

(3.25 Wetherby)

His current level of ability is hard to gauge, but Sizing Pottsie is on a thoroughly interesting handicap mark and if he is anywhere near his peak, he would be tough to beat in this. He made a winning stable debut for David Pipe at Ayr in October, cantering to a novice success when rated 143. He turns up at Wetherby after a string of poor efforts over fences but as a result, he is rated just 126 for his return to hurdling. If he can channel the form that saw him finish second to Tahmuras in a Haydock Listed event in November, he will surely go close.

(3.55 Wetherby)

Things deservedly came together at the tenth rules attempt for Lounge Lizard, who took well to the first-time blinkers at Catterick in a nine-length win. He did that very easily and a 7lb rise for that performance only puts him 3lb above his peak hurdling mark from last season. He goes on soft ground, so today's vastly different surface will not be a problem, and Sam Twiston-Davies can steer him to back-to-back victories.

