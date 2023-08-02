Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Epsom

8.30: Twilight Dancer

Lahina Bay should stay an easy 7f but Twilight Dancer gave a likeable display when winning over C&D and there's a good chance on pedigree that she will be able to cope with softer conditions. Lahina Bay is preferred for the forecast although Optiva Star hasn't had much luck lately, including behind the selection here, while Blue Curacao, third in the same race, cannot be left out either. Emily Weber

Twilight Dancer 20:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Jonathan Portman

Galway

2.10: Joyeux Machin

A good beginners to kick off proceedings. Sir Argus has a definite chance if paying his fences more respect than he did his hurdles, while Jungle Prose and Grozni can build on their initial experiences over fences. Mars Harper can put his experience to good use if turning out again. The selection is Joyeux Machin who was unlucky on his chase debut at Wexford and can go two better here if the ground does not deteriorate too much. Justin O'Hanlon

Joyeux Machin 14:10 Galway View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Paul Nolan

Goodwood

4.10: Gray's Inn

This revolves around Gray's Inn, who is due to race off fully 17lb higher in future handicaps having finished fourth in the Listed Star Stakes at Sandown last Thursday. Having been progressive previously, there can be plenty of optimism that it wasn't a fluke result and she earns the vote. The step back up in trip is a plus for Gamraan on his nursery debut and he is feared most, ahead of the well-bred Count Palatine. Ben Hutton

Gray's Inn 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Thore Hammer Hansen Tnr: Jack Channon

Newcastle

6.40: Original Thinker

On the back of a very solid C&D effort, Original Thinker could well go one better and open her account. Abbey's Dream is second choice, ahead of Greycious Anna and Atlantic Heart. Steve Boow

Original Thinker 18:40 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Harriet Bethell

Nottingham

4.25: Fougere

Damascus Steel looked a shade unlucky not to win at Pontefract a fortnight ago and is respected but the suggestion is Fougere, who kept on well for second behind a well-handicapped stablemate over C&D in May and was persistently denied a clear run when a very respectable fifth at Windsor last month. She remains lightly raced and seems very versatile regarding ground. Born Ruler may still have potential and is next on the list. Chris Wilson

Fougere 16:25 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Jimmy Quinn Tnr: Dean Ivory

Stratford

5.25: Gentleman Valley

Most of these can be given a chance of sorts with Scarpia and Hoganville (second choice) obvious contenders. Gentleman Valley has been on his best behaviour as he has progressed through the ranks this summer and can continue the good work. Jonathan Neesom

Gentleman Valley 17:25 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Dylan Whelan (7lb) Tnr: Ben Pauling

