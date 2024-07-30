- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Yarmouth
2.00: Art Market
William Haggas is still to get rolling for the season with 2yos but the progressive ART MARKET doubled the yard's tally when winning at Ascot 18 days ago and should be suited by today's extra furlong. Pietro, a half-brother to dual 1m6f course winner Hidden Pearl, is open to improvement too now upped from 6f and he is second choice.
Graham Wheldon
Goodwood
5.55: Dance And Romance
Aramis Grey, last season's winner Executive Decision and the well-handicapped Kitai (second choice) all make some appeal but this race has been won by 3yos in each of the last three years and DANCE AND ROMANCE is selected to extend the run. Andrew Balding's filly looked to have plenty more to offer when comfortably winning at Nottingham on her recent handicap debut and she looks a sprinter destined for bigger things. Balmoral Lady is 3lb wrong but should relish the return to 6f and she's another to consider.
Paul Smith
Beverley
4.30: Soul Seeker
A small field but still a competitive event. Bella Kopella, Miss Brazen and Majeski Man (second choice) all look well treated but SOUL SEEKER hit the crossbar at York on Saturday and he can capitalise on this drop in class.
Paul Smith
Galway
7.10: Plume Noire
In contrast to overall trends at the venue, this has been won by a horse with a double-figure draw for the past seven years. However, the one who appeals most is PLUME NOIRE who represents the trainer/rider combination that took this race in 2022. She looked a little unlucky over 7f last time and had previously won over 1m on her seasonal debut. Likely dangers include the progressive Booyea, last year's winner Coeur D'Or and This Songisforyou who will be sharper than on his seasonal debut last month.
Alan Sweetman
Ffos Las
8.40:
Godsend has improved since switched to handicaps and may well still have more in the locker but he needed a vigorous Luke Morris ride to assert at Salisbury on Wednesday and has to carry a 6lb penalty in a competitive race for the grade here. Preference is for HIDDEN DEPTHS, who posted his career-best chasing performance four weeks ago and has conditions to suit on his return to the Flat. Mujid, Cubana Habana, Young Merlin, Oriental Art and Made For You also arrive in good form.
Chris Wilson
Lingfield
5.45: Largo Bay
Dillydingdillydong comes into this in good form but has a bit to find in order to reverse Kempton running with Churchill Rose. The unexposed Thursday could play a part if transferring her improved turf form back to the AW, while Daphne May looks a player off her reduced mark. Private Bryan could be dangerous if allowed an uncontested lead, but the choice is four-time course winner LARGO BAY who returns to Polytrack off his last winning mark.
David Bellingham
Read these next:
Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day
Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Tuesday's best bets from Racing Post experts
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Goodwood on Tuesday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Harry Wilson found 14-1, 6-1 and 11-8 winners in his last column - find out his tips for every race on Glorious Goodwood day one
- 'He's extraordinary value and 7-1 is a crazy price' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on Tuesday
- Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Tuesday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Goodwood on Tuesday
- Harry Wilson found 14-1, 6-1 and 11-8 winners in his last column - find out his tips for every race on Glorious Goodwood day one
- 'He's extraordinary value and 7-1 is a crazy price' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on Tuesday
- Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Tuesday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Goodwood on Tuesday