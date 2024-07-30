Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Yarmouth

2.00: Art Market

William Haggas is still to get rolling for the season with 2yos but the progressive ART MARKET doubled the yard's tally when winning at Ascot 18 days ago and should be suited by today's extra furlong. Pietro, a half-brother to dual 1m6f course winner Hidden Pearl, is open to improvement too now upped from 6f and he is second choice.

Graham Wheldon

Art Market 14:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: William Haggas

Goodwood

5.55: Dance And Romance

Aramis Grey, last season's winner Executive Decision and the well-handicapped Kitai (second choice) all make some appeal but this race has been won by 3yos in each of the last three years and DANCE AND ROMANCE is selected to extend the run. Andrew Balding's filly looked to have plenty more to offer when comfortably winning at Nottingham on her recent handicap debut and she looks a sprinter destined for bigger things. Balmoral Lady is 3lb wrong but should relish the return to 6f and she's another to consider.

Paul Smith

Dance And Romance 17:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Andrew Balding

Beverley

4.30: Soul Seeker

A small field but still a competitive event. Bella Kopella, Miss Brazen and Majeski Man (second choice) all look well treated but SOUL SEEKER hit the crossbar at York on Saturday and he can capitalise on this drop in class.

Paul Smith

Soul Seeker 16:30 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn (3lb) Tnr: David O'Meara

Galway

7.10: Plume Noire

In contrast to overall trends at the venue, this has been won by a horse with a double-figure draw for the past seven years. However, the one who appeals most is PLUME NOIRE who represents the trainer/rider combination that took this race in 2022. She looked a little unlucky over 7f last time and had previously won over 1m on her seasonal debut. Likely dangers include the progressive Booyea, last year's winner Coeur D'Or and This Songisforyou who will be sharper than on his seasonal debut last month.

Alan Sweetman

Plume Noire 19:10 Galway View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: B Duffy

Ffos Las

8.40: Hidden Depths

Godsend has improved since switched to handicaps and may well still have more in the locker but he needed a vigorous Luke Morris ride to assert at Salisbury on Wednesday and has to carry a 6lb penalty in a competitive race for the grade here. Preference is for HIDDEN DEPTHS, who posted his career-best chasing performance four weeks ago and has conditions to suit on his return to the Flat. Mujid, Cubana Habana, Young Merlin, Oriental Art and Made For You also arrive in good form.

Chris Wilson

Hidden Depths 20:40 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Liam Keniry Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Lingfield

5.45: Largo Bay

Dillydingdillydong comes into this in good form but has a bit to find in order to reverse Kempton running with Churchill Rose. The unexposed Thursday could play a part if transferring her improved turf form back to the AW, while Daphne May looks a player off her reduced mark. Private Bryan could be dangerous if allowed an uncontested lead, but the choice is four-time course winner LARGO BAY who returns to Polytrack off his last winning mark.

David Bellingham

Largo Bay 17:45 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Michael Madgwick

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day

Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Tuesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Goodwood on Tuesday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.