TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Bellewstown

4.05: Tartaraghan

This can go the way of Tartaraghan who only found one too good in a claimer last week and in receipt of weight from most, she ought to go well if taking to first-time cheekpieces. Sister Mila has shown a bit of promise in maidens and Gobi Star has claims on his best form. Tai Sing Yeh could be the main danger to the selection with some useful course form to his name.
Phill Anderson

Silk
Tartaraghan16:05 Bellewstown
View Racecard
Jky: Wesley Joyce (5lb)Tnr: John C McConnell

Beverley

6.00: Ventura Express

Emeralds Pride is seeking a five-timer and has to enter calculations, while Digital and Khabib (second choice) are ahead of the handicapper. Ventura Express looked as good as ever when winning at Pontefract on his reappearance and a subsequent defeat in a stronger race at Thirsk is easy enough to forgive. He can repeat his 2022 win in this race.
Paul Smith

Silk
Ventura Express18:00 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Paul Midgley

Cork

6.15: Get It Right

He takes a marked drop in trip which is a concern but Get It Right gave notice that he's handicapped to win one of these at Bellewstown and his latest third at Ballinrobe was another solid effort. Sean Aherne's charge is taken to account for infrequent winner Contrapposto whose Sligo third in a higher grade was creditable. The betting will tell a tale regarding Nicholas Street whose maiden runs weren't without promise while there was significant market support for The Cooleen on stable debut at Wexford and he may be capable of better.
Mark Nunan

Silk
Get It Right18:15 Cork
View Racecard
Jky: Sean O'Keeffe Tnr: Sean Aherne

Doncaster

4.25: Miss Attitude

Angel Shared , another success story for Steph Hollinshead's small string, shouldn't be underestimated despite another 6lb hike for her Carlisle win. Harvanna is another 3yo to take seriously but Miss Attitude created a favourable impression at Haydock two weeks ago and she can defy her rise in the weights.
Paul Smith

Silk
Miss Attitude16:25 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Jack Channon

Haydock

6.43: Spartan Warrior

Top of the list is the progressive Spartan Warrior, who has won on fast and slow ground at Beverley in his last two runs and had four subsequent winners behind him last time. Aulis was runner-up behind a handicap blot at Newbury three weeks ago and he's feared most for a yard that won this last year. Another to keep an eye on is the unexposed Panthera , who looks interesting on her handicap debut.
David Moon

Silk
Spartan Warrior18:43 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Newton Abbot

2.50: Melton Mossy

Jumeirah King is 5lb ahead of the handicapper after his recent maiden win, whereas Melton Mossy is 6lb wrong at the weights here. Nevertheless, preference is for Evan Williams' fast-improving 5yo, who appeared to have quite a lot left in the tank at Worcester last month. Finest View and Carrigeen Kampala also make significant appeal in an interesting race.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Melton Mossy14:50 Newton Abbot
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Wedge Tnr: Evan Williams

Sandown

4.15: Lion's Pride

A steady pace looks on the cards. There could well be even further improvement in Lion's Pride and that spells danger for his rivals when the form of his last two efforts in strong Listed races could barely have worked out better. He was conceding weight to the front two last time and everything would suggest that he's bound for Group company sooner or later. Last year's winner Savvy Victory looks nailed on for a bold defence after running so well at Royal Ascot without the benefit of a run. The veteran Regal Reality is always to be feared at Listed level.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Lion's Pride16:15 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

