Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Ayr

3.35: Anglers Crag

The British trainers' championship has seemingly added plenty to this field and Macdermott, despite his age and inexperience, may be the best option in a multi-faceted Mullins challenge. Meanwhile, Paul Nicholls provides a high-profile topweight in Stay Away Fay, plus a second string with possibilities in Broken Halo, and Dan Skelton has an interesting each-way candidate in Ballygrifincottage. Top of the list, however, are ANGLERS CRAG (nap), who has been going from strength to strength and has proved his stamina, ahead of Git Maker, who ran so well in the Kim Muir, and Inis Oirr who won by a street in the Edinburgh National. Tough mare My Silver Lining just has to be given a mention.

Richard Austen

Bangor

2.15: Grain D'Oudairies

Donald McCain's lightly raced GRAIN D'OUDAIRIES won with such authority at Market Rasen that he can defy the 10lb hike. Lipa K rates an interesting rival on his chase and stable debut, as he was very capable off this mark over hurdles. Fast Buck could run well but is rarely the percentage call these days, while the ground could be an issue for the otherwise much respected Charlie's Glance.

Alistair Jones

Brighton

5.45: Lord Melbourne

Richard Hannon has two interesting contenders in Lexington Knight, who has been placed on AW in his last two starts, and Major Major, who won twice on turf last summer and is back on his last winning mark. Dual C&D winner Eton Blue needs a close look on his return, but the vote goes to LORD MELBOURNE (nap), who kicked off his handicap career with a clearcut win at Pontefract two weeks ago and is open to more progress back up in trip.

David Moon

Curragh

3.20: Nelda

Heavy ground won't be ideal but NELDA (nap), who had solid form up to 7f last term, is chosen in the hope she'll handle conditions. Based on her last run at Galway, she should stay a mile. Conversely, the trip might be on the sharp side for Unassuming who was a big eyecatcher over 1m2f here last summer but she is feared all the same. Joanna Whitty also wants further but has place claims along with Spitfire Fighter and State Actor.

Mark Nunan

Newbury

1.30: Arrest

The redoubtable Hamish (second choice) is placed expertly by connections and should go well in his bid for five wins in a row, while there could be improvement to come among the four-year-olds in particular and Chesspiece is just one of those to note. The high-profile candidate, however, is another 4yo in ARREST (nap), the St Leger runner-up, and he too looks the type to carry on his good work.

Richard Austen

Nottingham

7.30: Big Bear Hug

The mare BIG BEAR HUG (nap) has run really well in defeat on her two starts this spring and is taken to return to winning ways. The very lightly raced 5yo Brassavola showed promise on AW last November on her second run for Kevin Philippart de Foy and is feared most on her reappearance, ahead of Shaheen Saqaar who was in good form in January when last seen.

Ben Hutton

Thirsk

4.20: Kendall Roy

Plenty of possibilities in a warm 3yo handicap, headed by KENDALL ROY (nap) who bolted up at Windsor on Monday and is much respected in his bid for a quick follow-up. Others to bear in mind include Winged Messenger who ended his 2yo campaign on a high, last month's Newcastle winner Sergeant Wilko and the reliable Moonstone Boy.

Richard O'Brien

