The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Ayr's Scottish Grand National card on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Sans Bruit (1.15 Ayr)

Beaten three-quarters of a length by a last-time-out winner on his first chasing start in Britain at Chepstow and improved from that effort to land the valuable Red Rum Handicap Chase last week. Sans Bruit was value for a good deal more than his four-length victory over Saint Roi, so a 10lb rise may not be enough to prevent the six-year-old following up. Bryony Frost retains the ride and has enjoyed a couple of Cheltenham winners since so is in good form along with trainer Paul Nicholls, who landed Ayr's feature handicap on Friday with Outlaw Peter.

Favour And Fortune (2.25 Ayr)

Sixth in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle so has to be of interest on his handicap debut off a mark of 138. The Supreme form was boosted at Aintree last Friday when the runner-up and third – Mystical Power and Firefox – both went one place better in the Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle. Favour And Fortune was beaten half a length when giving subsequent Grade 3 winner Fun Fun Fun 10lb at Exeter on his penultimate start and was second to Jango Baie in Grade 1 company at Aintree on Boxing Day. Given Jango Baie was a fast-finishing second of 19 on his own handicap debut off a mark of 139 at Aintree last week, Favour And Fortune should go close here off 1lb lower.

Git Maker (3.35 Ayr)

Had it not been for the presence of subsequent Grade 1 winner Inothewayurthinkin in the Kim Muir, Git Maker would have been an 18-length winner of that Cheltenham Festival handicap. Git Maker was receiving only 13lb from Inothewayurthinkin, who himself is rated 13lb higher after his four-length victory in the Mildmay Novices' Chase. Clearly, Git Maker faced an impossible task at the weights but looks nicely treated here giving weight to just six of his 25 rivals and even that is only 1lb. The step up to 4m should suit.

Read these next:

'He will surely have the race run to suit' - Paul Kealy with a magnificent seven selections at Ayr and Newbury

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ayr

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.