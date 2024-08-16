Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Cork

5.52: Kailasa

This has an open look to it. The maiden success for Kailasa (nap) had been coming and she accounted for a useful horse in the process. Well-bred and uncomplicated, there's more to come from her. Profit Refused ran well in a strong handicap at the Curragh last time and returns to a more suitable trip here. Serialise is preferred of the others.

Alistair Jones

Kailasa 17:52 Cork View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: J P Murtagh

Epsom

2.50: Muscika

Tourist is better than he showed last time and can go well, while Dickieburd is another for the shortlist. The doughty veteran Muscika (nap) ran a cracker in a big field at York three weeks ago, however, and he can repeat last year's success in this race.

Paul Smith

Muscika 14:50 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: David O'Meara

Newbury

3.45: Amestris

Adrestia (second choice) is in the Cheveley Park and looks ominously progressive after winning her Sandown nursery with a nice bit in hand, while the Fabre factor has to heighten interest in Lady Of Andros, for all that 5f on good ground asks questions of her. Another to bear in mind is Amestris (nap) who hasn't had things go entirely her way in two Group races and it was against the boys last time at Goodwood where she wilted only late on after getting no cover early doors. The tongue-tie goes on here and she's worth chancing.

Alistair Jones

Amestris 15:45 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Michael Bell

Newmarket

6.15: Hey Lyla

New Kings Road (second choice) has to be respected after winning two of his last five turf handicaps but Hey Lyla (nap) is only 1lb higher than her Hamilton win in June and this stiff 1m was no problem to her last summer. Arika, who bore down late on the principals on the AW last time out, is another danger now back on turf.

Emily Weber

Hey Lyla 18:15 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Thirsk

7.05: Ready Freddie Go

Rock Of England (second choice) and Catch Cunningham come here in form and with handicapping scope. That said, Ready Freddie Go (nap) went toe to toe with the speedy Tatterstall at Redcar when last seen and did well to hang on for third given he also had to hurdle an errant football in the closing stages. That effort could have been underestimated and a 2lb drop helps matters. Throw in his fine record over C&D and he looks to have plenty to recommend him this evening.

Paul Smith

Ready Freddie Go 19:05 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Harry Russell Tnr: Ollie Pears

Tramore

5.00: Zanahiyr

After his superb effort in the Galway Plate, it is hard to look past Zanahiyr (nap) here. He is best treated by the conditions of this race and once that Galway effort didn't take too much out of him, he is the one to beat. Churchstonewarrior is a classy horse on his day and he starts out for a new yard here. He has gone well fresh before and he could be the one to chase the selection home if he is fit. Saylavee gets weight from the boys but she probably needs to improve on all known form to trouble the top two.

Dave Stephens

Zanahiyr 17:00 Tramore View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Wolverhampton

1.50: New Bombay

The Newcastle winners What's She At (second choice), and Coverbridge possess experience on Tapeta, but it's difficult to look beyond New Bombay (nap) who blitzed his rivals on his nursery debut at Chester. Andrew Balding's charge is 4lb well in under a 6lb penalty and this tight left-handed circuit should play to his strengths.

Mark Rowntree

New Bombay 13:50 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Andrew Balding

