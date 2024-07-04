Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Haydock

3.40: Albert Cee

A few of these would have their chances enhanced by rain, including the in-form Tiriac and the 2022 winner Hyperfocus. Sergeant Pep is worth a second look now back off his last winning mark, but the vote goes to ALBERT CEE who made a successful stable debut at Chepstow last month. He is now 10lb higher, but not only did he win easily the runner-up has scored since and he remains unexposed for a four-year-old.

David Bellingham

Albert Cee 15:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sean D Bowen (5lb) Tnr: James Owen

Perth

4.18: Up For Appeal

A case can be made for a few of these but Christian Williams' UP FOR APPEAL looked a young chaser on the up when going in at Newton Abbot last time, so can make light of a 4lb rise in the weights. Hexham runner-up Meetmeinthemorning also appeals as one with better days ahead of him and is next on the list, with recent scorers Easy Bucks and Cardamon Hill also in the mix in this intriguing handicap.

Peter Entwistle

Up For Appeal 16:18 Perth View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

Yarmouth

4.30: Salamanca City

The seven previous runnings of this have gone to a three-year-old, six of them towards the head of the market, and SALAMANCA CITY can extend the sequence having come away with an improver over this course and distance three weeks ago. Few trainers can claim to be in better recent form than William Knight and Hugo Palmer, and Royal Velvet and Wonder Smile (second choice) can both have cases made for them too.

Graham Wheldon

Salamanca City 16:30 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: James Fanshawe

Bellewstown

7.45: Macinamillion

An improved sort over hurdles this year, MACINAMILLION twice ran well in defeat in this discipline last year and can score if transferring some of that improvement. Hungry Rock ran well on handicap debut at Ballinrobe last time and can be involved, as can Say It So.

Tyrone Molloy

Macinamillion 19:45 Bellewstown View Racecard Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Tipperary

6.15: Daddy Long Legs

Having bolted up in a Listed handicap at the Punchestown festival, DADDY LONG LEGS sets a good standard with a revised rating of 150. Minx Tiara is a progressive mare and may uphold Killarney form with subsequent winner Shecouldbeanything. David O'Brien's mare has an edge over Senecia on Listowel form.

Alan Sweetman

Daddy Long Legs 18:15 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Kempton

8.10: Heathcliff

Crafty Spirit is better than he could show at Nottingham three weeks ago and he's respected, with Horse Whisperer and Stanley Spencer (second choice) others to take seriously. HEATHCLIFF is dropping in trip but he did really well to peg back the winner over 7f here on his handicap debut and his best days are still in front of him.

Paul Smith

Heathcliff 20:10 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: James Fanshawe

Newbury

9:00: New Kings Road

Being ahead of the assessor and open to further progress, NEW KINGS ROAD holds particularly strong claims. Great Chieftain, who has a solid chance on form, is second choice ahead of Double Red and The Ferret who both ran well over this course and distance three weeks ago. A few others also have possibilities.

Steve Boow

New Kings Road 21:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

