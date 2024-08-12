Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ayr

4.40: Aviemore

He would not be denied when challenged here four weeks ago and it's interesting that Charlie Johnston had him in a hot handicap at Glorious Goodwood only for fast ground to scupper that idea. Pol Roger looks vulnerable to something better handicapped but he shouldn't be far away, along with Yorkshire Lady.

Alistair Jones

Aviemore 16:40 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Ballinrobe

7.53: Arctic Gale

This won't take much winning. Field A Thistles is in good form and will like the ground but she finished behind Arctic Gale at Galway last time. Emmet Mullins' charge stayed on nicely in the closing stages of that 2m5f contest and this step up in trip should suit him well. Confidential Gosip will also appreciate going back up in distance and she could be a danger.

Dave Stephens

Arctic Gale 19:53 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: Emmet Mullins

Kempton

5.00: Caprelo

None of the eight can be ruled out with confidence but Caprelo looked one to keep on the right side of in the spring and he can make a successful return from a 12-week break. Prince Rasam, Alpen Power and Pure Of Heart (second choice) head the list of dangers.

Paul Smith

Caprelo 17:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Hughie Morrison

Windsor

7.40: Kinetic

Preference is for Kinetic, who has been generally reliable in handicaps and was a heavily-backed favourite when a close second off this mark at Yarmouth on her stable debut last week. Make A Scene and Bramble Jelly were only narrowly denied when second and third at Lingfield 16 days ago and they're feared most in that order.

David Moon

Kinetic 19:40 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: James Owen

