Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Catterick

1.42: Ski Angel

Zoom Star bids for her third straight win in the corresponding event and she's high on the list, while Wade's Magic, and at likely much bigger odds Burtonlodge Beauty, also come into the reckoning. SKI ANGEL (nap) still has the potential to do better on testing ground, though, and she can record her third win of the year.

Paul Smith

Ski Angel 13:42 Catterick View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: R Mike Smith

Chepstow

3.45: Gaye Legacy

This can go to the quite stoutly bred mare GAYE LEGACY (nap), who was placed in two 2m novice hurdles towards the end of last season and seems sure to be suited by the longer trip on this handicap debut. Freddie Gingell's very useful 7lb claim is an added bonus. Mammies Boy, who also moves up in trip for his seasonal/handicap debut, is second choice, ahead of Immortal Fame.

Chris Wilson

Gaye Legacy 15:45 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (7lb) Tnr: Tom Symonds

Curragh

2.32: Time To Tell

A group of four fillies with official ratings in the 72-77 range may find it hard to contain the less-exposed TIME TO TELL (nap), a promising second on her debut against colts over C&D. Hey Whatever has shown she handles heavy ground and may pose a greater threat than Alalcance who has yet to encounter really testing conditions. Diyaba can be competitive too. Delicate Girl has to rebound in first-time blinkers.

Tyrone Molloy

Time To Tell 14:32 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Conor Stone-Walsh (7lb) Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Newcastle

4.10: Elshaameq

A market check is advised regarding Mick Appleby's Scandinavian import Le Rouge Chinois and the Gosdens' AW/handicap debutant Governor Of India, but the vote goes to ELSHAAMEQ (nap) who came from well back to get off the mark at Chelmsford last time. He is just 2lb higher and remains unexposed for a 4yo. Loom Large, who had the selection behind when winning over C&D this month, is another to consider, as are the unexposed Bustaam, course specialist Broctune Red and Blue Yonder.

David Bellingham

Elshaameq 16:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Kevin Frost

