Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Beverley

1.47: Warrendale Wagyu

Dc Flyer returned to form with a close third at Wetherby and has claims if he can back that up off an unchanged mark. Tim Easterby has two interesting contenders in Ifonlytheycudtalk and Ishe Worth Agamble, while Lady Bouquet and Dollarindex also enter the reckoning. However, the vote goes to the Quinns' unexposed gelding WARRENDALE WAGYU, who was a comfortable winner on his recent handicap debut at Doncaster and had four of today's rivals behind him in that race.

David Moon

Brighton

6.55: Gatwick Kitten

Salaamaat is a player given her consistent run of form since handicapping, but granted some luck (which has been conspicuously missing in his last two starts) GATWICK KITTEN should take all the beating from a mark 1lb lower than for the latest of his three turf wins last summer. River Wharfe has been running well enough lately to figure and he does have winning form over course and distance.

David Bellingham

Newbury

6.40: Ureshii

The vote goes to handicap debutant URESHII, who is interesting based on his penultimate effort. He was rather disappointing last time but looks worth another chance. Machiavellian Lady, who looks one of the better options on last-time-out form, is second choice ahead of Forever A Diamond who has a respectable record at 7f. Shelbourne may rebound provided he settles.

Steve Boow

Newton Abbot

3.30: Belgarum

The Joe Tizzard-trained BELGARUM looks a better horse for having had wind surgery and he fairly bolted up at Fontwell. Given his hurdle rating, he might still be well handicapped despite the 11lb rise. American Gerry rates a solid alternative in his current vein of form, while Imperial Pride is interesting now back under rules.

Alistair Jones

