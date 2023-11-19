Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Image link

Cheltenham

3.30: Iberico Lord

Onlyamatteroftime is eyecatching to say the least on his debut for Willie Mullins but his inexperience was all too evident in August when he had his first run both in a handicap and for his owner Paul Byrne, who tasted success in this race three years ago with The Shunter. It will be fascinating to see how strong he remains in the betting. There are stacks of apparently viable options among the rest and the vote goes to the second-season hurdler Iberico Lord, whose strong finish on soft ground at Sandown in April augurs well. Nemean Lion heads the weights and Knickerbockerglory carries a penalty but both make appeal judged on their reappearance wins, so they are second and third on the list. Punctuation, Luccia and Sonigino also need a mention.
Richard Austen

Silk
Iberico Lord15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Fontwell

3.50: Sam's Amour

My Lady Grey is a likely contender despite all her wins having come over longer trips, which might not matter too much under these conditions. Brown Bullet and Miss Fedora are also respected but Sam's Amour looks ready for today's stiffer stamina test.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Sam's Amour15:50 Fontwell
View Racecard
Jky: Mr Toby McCain-Mitchell (7lb)Tnr: Keiran Burke

Navan

12.45: Mo Chruinne

Any amount of deadwood here and hard to fancy most of them. Freddie Robdal off a lower hurdle mark and the mare Brownstone are among the more obvious, despite the latter's below par run at Wexford on Friday. It might pay though to side with Mo Chruinne, who has to prove he handles the ground, but there was a bit to like about his stable debut here last time.
Justin O'Hanlon

Silk
Mo Chruinne12:45 Navan
View Racecard
Jky: Kieren Buckley (3lb)Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Newcastle

1.28: Likeashadow

A change of scenery and a 2lb drop might help Alfred go close to winning again, while the consistent Fly Pass is another likely to be on the premises. However, Likeashadow is on a hat-trick and the manner of his course-and-distance success last time suggests that he can defy a 5lb rise.
Jonathan Doidge

Silk
Likeashadow13:28 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Alan Brown

Published on 19 November 2023inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 19 November 2023

