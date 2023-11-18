The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Cheltenham and Navan on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday. . .

Croke Park (1.20 Navan)

This Gordon Elliott-trained five-year-old shaped like a top-class performer on his hurdles debut and this Grade 3 test should suit him even better. A strapping chaser in-waiting, he jumped left at stages at Clonmel but still managed to ease to an 11-length success. The left-handed, galloping track here will only play to his strengths and his in-form trainer has landed six of the last ten runnings of this contest.

Edwardstone (2.55 Cheltenham)

The Alan King-trained star has a tough task against rising star Jonbon in the Shloer Chase, but if he is to beat him this season it could be here. The nine-year-old was last seen finishing a disappointing fifth, beaten 64 lengths, in the Queen Mother Champion Chase in March, but thrived over course-and-distance previously when an impressive winner of the 2022 Arkle. His career-best performance on Racing Post Ratings came on his return in last season's Tingle Creek, while Jonbon looks far too short for a horse that has not run up to his true standard in two visits to Cheltenham so far.

Lookaway (3.30 Cheltenham)

The high-class six-year-old has revived his career this season and looks well-treated as he makes his handicap debut in the Greatwood Hurdle. A runaway winner of the Grade 2 Aintree bumper in 2022, he lost his way last season, but has come back with a vengeance this campaign with three easy wins. The last of those came in a Grade 2 contest over course-and-distance last month and track winners have a strong record in the Greatwood. He should go from the front and is still very progressive.

