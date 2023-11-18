Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Knickerbockerglory (3.30 Cheltenham)

Posted a career-best RPR when running out a comfortable winner on his Ascot reappearance and, with Tristan Durrell again taking the ride, looks well in under a 5lb penalty.

Steve Mason

Knickerbockerglory 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tristan Durrell (5lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

Eyecatcher

Brother Dave (3.14 Newcastle)

Ruth Carr saddles two brothers in this race. Bobby Joe Leg is a ten-time winner on the all-weather, but this might go to his less exposed sibling, who has shaped as though stepping up to 7f will bring about improvement.

Steffan Edwards

Brother Dave 15:14 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Ruth Carr

West Country nap

Tellherthename (1.10 Cheltenham)

Hurdled well and unlucky to lose on first start for Ben Pauling at Ascot 15 days ago. Looks a high-class prospect in waiting.

James Stevens

Tellherthename 13:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

The Punt nap

Edwardstone (2.55 Cheltenham)

Landed 2022 Arkle over course and distance and put up best display of last season on comeback with brilliant win in Tingle Creek. Can put disappointing Queen Mother Champion Chase run behind him and upset Jonbon, who is yet to win at Cheltenham.

Matt Rennie

Edwardstone 14:55 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

Speed figures

Knickerbockerglory (3.30 Cheltenham)

Scored convincingly on his recent Ascot return and despite a penalty can provide his stable with a third success in the race since 2016.

Dave Edwards

Knickerbockerglory 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tristan Durrell (5lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

Dark horse

Malina Girl (2.20 Cheltenham)

Progressive last season and best effort came when stepped up in trip to win the Ulster National. Likely there's still more to come and she should strip fitter for her reappearance over hurdles.

Simon Giles

Malina Girl 14:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

