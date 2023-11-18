Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Knickerbockerglory (3.30 Cheltenham)
Posted a career-best RPR when running out a comfortable winner on his Ascot reappearance and, with Tristan Durrell again taking the ride, looks well in under a 5lb penalty.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Brother Dave (3.14 Newcastle)
Ruth Carr saddles two brothers in this race. Bobby Joe Leg is a ten-time winner on the all-weather, but this might go to his less exposed sibling, who has shaped as though stepping up to 7f will bring about improvement.
Steffan Edwards
West Country nap
Tellherthename (1.10 Cheltenham)
Hurdled well and unlucky to lose on first start for Ben Pauling at Ascot 15 days ago. Looks a high-class prospect in waiting.
James Stevens
The Punt nap
Edwardstone (2.55 Cheltenham)
Landed 2022 Arkle over course and distance and put up best display of last season on comeback with brilliant win in Tingle Creek. Can put disappointing Queen Mother Champion Chase run behind him and upset Jonbon, who is yet to win at Cheltenham.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Knickerbockerglory (3.30 Cheltenham)
Scored convincingly on his recent Ascot return and despite a penalty can provide his stable with a third success in the race since 2016.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Malina Girl (2.20 Cheltenham)
Progressive last season and best effort came when stepped up in trip to win the Ulster National. Likely there's still more to come and she should strip fitter for her reappearance over hurdles.
Simon Giles
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Read more . . .
'She's definitely worth another chance' - Paul Kealy with four day-three selections at Cheltenham
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Cheltenham and Navan on Sunday
