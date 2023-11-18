Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Handicappers' nap

Knickerbockerglory (3.30 Cheltenham)

Posted a career-best RPR when running out a comfortable winner on his Ascot reappearance and, with Tristan Durrell again taking the ride, looks well in under a 5lb penalty.
Steve Mason

Silk
Knickerbockerglory15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Tristan Durrell (5lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

Eyecatcher

Brother Dave (3.14 Newcastle)

Ruth Carr saddles two brothers in this race. Bobby Joe Leg is a ten-time winner on the all-weather, but this might go to his less exposed sibling, who has shaped as though stepping up to 7f will bring about improvement.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Brother Dave15:14 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Ruth Carr

West Country nap

Tellherthename (1.10 Cheltenham)

Hurdled well and unlucky to lose on first start for Ben Pauling at Ascot 15 days ago. Looks a high-class prospect in waiting.
James Stevens

Silk
Tellherthename13:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

The Punt nap

Edwardstone (2.55 Cheltenham)

Landed 2022 Arkle over course and distance and put up best display of last season on comeback with brilliant win in Tingle Creek. Can put disappointing Queen Mother Champion Chase run behind him and upset Jonbon, who is yet to win at Cheltenham.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Edwardstone14:55 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

Speed figures

Knickerbockerglory (3.30 Cheltenham)

Scored convincingly on his recent Ascot return and despite a penalty can provide his stable with a third success in the race since 2016.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Knickerbockerglory15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Tristan Durrell (5lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

Dark horse

Malina Girl (2.20 Cheltenham)

Progressive last season and best effort came when stepped up in trip to win the Ulster National. Likely there's still more to come and she should strip fitter for her reappearance over hurdles.
Simon Giles

Silk
Malina Girl14:20 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Read more . . .

'She's definitely worth another chance' - Paul Kealy with four day-three selections at Cheltenham 

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Cheltenham and Navan on Sunday 

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 18 November 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:13, 18 November 2023

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips