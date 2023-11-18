Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham
Malina Girl
2.20 Cheltenham
Malina Girl has already shown she is suited to long distances by winning the Ulster National at Downpatrick in April, after which she was sent off at just 8-1 for the Scottish version three weeks later.
She was never really travelling there, and it may have come too soon, but she''s certainly worth another chance and she has already run well at Cheltenham, having finished third in the amateur riders' handicap chase at this meeting a year ago at the age of five.
Trainer Gavin Cromwell said in his recent stable tour that he'd like some better ground for a mare who isn't that big, but that Ulster National win came on soft under a similar weight, so I'm not going to worry too much, and she's had a spin over hurdles as a prep for this.
