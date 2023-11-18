Racing Post logo
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham

Malina Girl
2.20 Cheltenham

Malina Girl has already shown she is suited to long distances by winning the Ulster National at Downpatrick in April, after which she was sent off at just 8-1 for the Scottish version three weeks later.

She was never really travelling there, and it may have come too soon, but she''s certainly worth another chance and she has already run well at Cheltenham, having finished third in the amateur riders' handicap chase at this meeting a year ago at the age of five.

Trainer Gavin Cromwell said in his recent stable tour that he'd like some better ground for a mare who isn't that big, but that Ulster National win came on soft under a similar weight, so I'm not going to worry too much, and she's had a spin over hurdles as a prep for this.

Malina Girl14:20 Cheltenham
Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

'She's definitely worth another chance' - Paul Kealy with four day-three selections at Cheltenham 

Published on 18 November 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:07, 18 November 2023

