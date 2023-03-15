Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Cheltenham

2.10:

Declaring five and supplementing one of them is an atypical approach from Willie Mullins and it is hardly a vote of confidence in his cohort, particularly the talented Sir Gerhard who is inexperienced over fences. The standout is clearly Gerri Colombe, who beat the best of the British handily in the Scilly Isles at Sandown and is likely to thrive at 3m on soft ground. With her mares' allowance, Galia Des Liteaux has as strong claims as anything else besides the favourite and may be the one for the forecast, just ahead of The Real Whacker.

Keith Melrose

Huntingdon

4.30:

This can go to Enduring Love, who has been dropped 1lb since chasing home a bang-in-form rival over course and distance in January and might be seen to better effect on the forecast slower ground today. Earcomesbob is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Newcastle

5.05:

Topweight Land Legend was a promising second on the Southwell Tapeta on his final novice outing and is bred to improve for this step up in trip on handicap debut. He earns the vote ahead of Alumnus, who showed promise here last October. Sovereign Spirit is another possible improver.

Ben Hutton

Kempton

8.00:

The draw hasn't been kind to Forever Dreaming, but she still comes into this in better form than most following her recent Southwell win. She has to make the shortlist as does Griggy, who is back off the same mark as when winning over course and distance in October. However, the vote goes to Jenever, whose win in a Southwell classified event last time is working out well. He remains unexposed after just six starts.

David Bellingham

