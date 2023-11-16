Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Chelmsford

8.00: Darlo Pride

Anthony Carson's Darlo Pride (nap) hasn't finished out of the first two in his last four outings and may well be able to get his head back in front. Q Twenty Boy (second choice), Lion Ring and Sparked may give him most to do.

Andrew Sheret

Darlo Pride 20:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Carson Tnr: Anthony Carson

Market Rasen

3.51: Masterdream

Add 300 yards to the advertised race distance. Last week's Hereford scorer Masterdream (nap) escapes a penalty with that win having come in a handicap for conditionals/amateurs, and he'll take plenty of beating if in the same form here. His stablemate Dynamic Kate has been running well and may be the chief danger, although the Dan Skelton-trained handicap newcomer Diamond Twin is another possible player.

Ben Hutton

Masterdream 15:51 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Dylan Whelan (7lb) Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Punchestown

3.45: Hunting Brook

Consistent enough sorts like Light Parade and Another Ocana should go well here, and a similar case can be made for Blenheim Belle. The most interesting runner after a year off the track is Birdsandthebees. However, there should be more to come from Hunting Brook (nap) after winning at Down Royal on Friday and the drop in trip could well suit.

Justin O'Hanlon

Hunting Brook 15:45 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan (5lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Sedgefield

2.00: Breeze Of Wind

Blazing Hartingo is an interesting challenger from the Evan Williams yard, while Striking Out has shown enough over fences to be a contender in a race like this, albeit that ground softer than good to soft remains a question mark. Breeze Of Wind (nap) ran well to finish a close third of six on his stable/chase debut at Carlisle last month, especially as a slowly run race over 2m wouldn't have been ideal for this winning pointer. He should find this more suitable.

David Bellingham

Breeze Of Wind 14:00 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Sam Coltherd Tnr: Stuart Coltherd

Taunton

4.05: Jaminska

Obsessedwithyou came fourth in a good fillies' handicap at Cheltenham in April but she was allowed to lead at a fairly steady tempo that day and may be slightly flattered by that form. Her tendency to race freely is a nagging concern as she moves up in trip here and preference is for handicap debutante Jaminska (nap), who was 5l too good for Obsessedwithyou at Hereford in January. Parikarma and Isabella Bee also make the shortlist.

Chris Wilson

Jaminska 16:05 Taunton View Racecard Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Jane Williams

