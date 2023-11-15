Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Horn Cape (3.40 Sedgefield)

Escapes a penalty for last week's course success over 2m1f. Shaped as if today's greater stamina test should not inconvenience him and Jack Hogan again takes the ride.

Steve Mason

Horn Cape 15:40 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Jack Hogan (3lb) Tnr: Ben Haslam

The Punt nap

Geezer Rockstar (3.00 Taunton)

Harry Fry's four-year-old beat a subsequent maiden hurdle winner by three lengths when landing a 13-runner bumper at this track in April and should make an instant impact hurdling.

Charlie Huggins

Geezer Rockstar 15:00 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Eyecatcher

Tyger Bay (7.30 Chelmsford)

Shaped better than the beaten distance at Kempton last time (keen and caught wide) and he can capitalise on a declining mark. Tyler Heard has won and finished third on the two previous occasions he's ridden him.

Steffan Edwards

Tyger Bay 19:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tyler Heard (3lb) Tnr: Conrad Allen

Speed figures

Wolfspear (3.21 Market Rasen)

Missed a chunk of last season but made a successful reappearance at Exeter in October and this lightly raced seven-year-old can continue to make up for lost time.

Dave Edwards

Wolfspear 15:21 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Dark horse

Heros (2.25 Taunton)

Shaped with some promise off similar marks over hurdles last season and is likely to improve for the switch to fences. Handles a variety of conditions and returns with his yard in flying form.

Jake Aldrich

Heros 14:25 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

West Country

Lady Gwen (12.40 Taunton)

Second at Worcester last month in a race working out well and put in a decent effort in an 18-runner heat last time. Remains well treated, looks to be improving and conditions will suit.

James Stevens

Lady Gwen 12:40 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Kai Lenihan (8lb) Tnr: Kim Bailey

