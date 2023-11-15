Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Handicappers' nap

Horn Cape (3.40 Sedgefield)

Escapes a penalty for last week's course success over 2m1f. Shaped as if today's greater stamina test should not inconvenience him and Jack Hogan again takes the ride.
Steve Mason

Silk
Horn Cape15:40 Sedgefield
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Hogan (3lb)Tnr: Ben Haslam

The Punt nap

Geezer Rockstar (3.00 Taunton)

Harry Fry's four-year-old beat a subsequent maiden hurdle winner by three lengths when landing a 13-runner bumper at this track in April and should make an instant impact hurdling.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Geezer Rockstar15:00 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Eyecatcher

Tyger Bay  (7.30 Chelmsford)

Shaped better than the beaten distance at Kempton last time (keen and caught wide) and he can capitalise on a declining mark. Tyler Heard has won and finished third on the two previous occasions he's ridden him.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Tyger Bay19:30 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tyler Heard (3lb)Tnr: Conrad Allen

Speed figures

Wolfspear (3.21 Market Rasen)

Missed a chunk of last season but made a successful reappearance at Exeter in October and this lightly raced seven-year-old can continue to make up for lost time.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Wolfspear15:21 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Dark horse

Heros (2.25 Taunton)

Shaped with some promise off similar marks over hurdles last season and is likely to improve for the switch to fences. Handles a variety of conditions and returns with his yard in flying form.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Heros14:25 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

West Country

Lady Gwen (12.40 Taunton)

Second at Worcester last month in a race working out well and put in a decent effort in an 18-runner heat last time. Remains well treated, looks to be improving and conditions will suit.
James Stevens 

Silk
Lady Gwen12:40 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Kai Lenihan (8lb)Tnr: Kim Bailey

Published on 15 November 2023

Last updated 18:28, 15 November 2023

