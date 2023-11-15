Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Horn Cape (3.40 Sedgefield)
Escapes a penalty for last week's course success over 2m1f. Shaped as if today's greater stamina test should not inconvenience him and Jack Hogan again takes the ride.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Geezer Rockstar (3.00 Taunton)
Harry Fry's four-year-old beat a subsequent maiden hurdle winner by three lengths when landing a 13-runner bumper at this track in April and should make an instant impact hurdling.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Tyger Bay (7.30 Chelmsford)
Shaped better than the beaten distance at Kempton last time (keen and caught wide) and he can capitalise on a declining mark. Tyler Heard has won and finished third on the two previous occasions he's ridden him.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Wolfspear (3.21 Market Rasen)
Missed a chunk of last season but made a successful reappearance at Exeter in October and this lightly raced seven-year-old can continue to make up for lost time.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Heros (2.25 Taunton)
Shaped with some promise off similar marks over hurdles last season and is likely to improve for the switch to fences. Handles a variety of conditions and returns with his yard in flying form.
Jake Aldrich
West Country
Lady Gwen (12.40 Taunton)
Second at Worcester last month in a race working out well and put in a decent effort in an 18-runner heat last time. Remains well treated, looks to be improving and conditions will suit.
James Stevens
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Thursday
'He looks an all-weather handicapper to keep onside this winter' - four Thursday fancies for Robbie Wilders
