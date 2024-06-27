Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Hamilton

8:15: Clear Storm

A record of 2-33 and a 5lb penalty doesn't make Purple Gown an obvious one to follow up her narrow recent win over course and distance, though at least she is in form. Reyaadah Star may enjoy an uncontested lead which could make her dangerous, while it would be no surprise to see Kinematica show improvement now upped in trip on handicap debut. However, the vote goes to CLEAR STORM who is 1-1 on turf and shaped last time as though this stiffer test might suit.

David Bellingham

Clear Storm 20:15 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: William Haggas

Leicester

7:00: Churchill Rose

Khangai, Trojan Truth and Alioski (preferred in that order) all arrive after good recent efforts, but this could be a good opportunity for CHURCHILL ROSE, who was not beaten far on slower-than-ideal ground in a stronger race than this at Doncaster last month. Chris Wilson

Churchill Rose 19:00 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Newcastle

5.15: Rainyniteingeorgia

Topweight RAINYNITEINGEORGIA was an encouraging third at Goodwood on last month's reappearance and is taken to add to last September's win in an AW novice at Lingfield. Pearl Abbey finished last on her handicap debut at Haydock three weeks ago, but won a maiden on the Wolverhampton Tapeta in March and is feared most now back on AW. C&D winner Cast No Shadow is another who may appreciate the return to Tapeta.

Ben Hutton

Rainyniteingeorgia 17:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

Newmarket

5.40: Pfingstberg

Dereham (second choice) bids to win this race for the third year in a row (but is unraced on firmer than good) and Red Force One is on a hat-trick, but preference is for PFINGSTBERG who has done well with increasing stamina tests and has more to offer at 2m+ judged on his breakthrough win at Lingfield. My Chiquita and Churchella are also in the mix, so it's competitive despite the small field. Richard Austen

Pfingstberg 17:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Simcock

Nottingham

3.45: Covert Legend

This can go to COVERT LEGEND, who has been all the better for wind surgery, winning quite handily on the AW before getting a terrible run at Thirsk next time. There are some interesting rivals against him though, including Windsor Pass now back on more suitable ground and Taravara returned to 1m. Handicap debutant Terries Royale (second choice) is also worth a look. Emily Weber

Covert Legend 15:45 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Tjade Collier

