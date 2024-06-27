Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping Nap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Hamilton

8:15: Clear Storm
A record of 2-33 and a 5lb penalty doesn't make Purple Gown an obvious one to follow up her narrow recent win over course and distance, though at least she is in form. Reyaadah Star may enjoy an uncontested lead which could make her dangerous, while it would be no surprise to see Kinematica show improvement now upped in trip on handicap debut. However, the vote goes to CLEAR STORM who is 1-1 on turf and shaped last time as though this stiffer test might suit.
David Bellingham

Silk
Clear Storm20:15 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: William Haggas

Leicester

7:00: Churchill Rose
Khangai, Trojan Truth and Alioski (preferred in that order) all arrive after good recent efforts, but this could be a good opportunity for CHURCHILL ROSE, who was not beaten far on slower-than-ideal ground in a stronger race than this at Doncaster last month. Chris Wilson

Silk
Churchill Rose19:00 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Newcastle

5.15: Rainyniteingeorgia
Topweight RAINYNITEINGEORGIA was an encouraging third at Goodwood on last month's reappearance and is taken to add to last September's win in an AW novice at Lingfield. Pearl Abbey finished last on her handicap debut at Haydock three weeks ago, but won a maiden on the Wolverhampton Tapeta in March and is feared most now back on AW. C&D winner Cast No Shadow is another who may appreciate the return to Tapeta.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Rainyniteingeorgia17:15 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

Newmarket

5.40: Pfingstberg
Dereham (second choice) bids to win this race for the third year in a row (but is unraced on firmer than good) and Red Force One is on a hat-trick, but preference is for PFINGSTBERG who has done well with increasing stamina tests and has more to offer at 2m+ judged on his breakthrough win at Lingfield. My Chiquita and Churchella are also in the mix, so it's competitive despite the small field. Richard Austen

Silk
Pfingstberg17:40 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Simcock

Nottingham

3.45: Covert Legend
This can go to COVERT LEGEND, who has been all the better for wind surgery, winning quite handily on the AW before getting a terrible run at Thirsk next time. There are some interesting rivals against him though, including Windsor Pass now back on more suitable ground and Taravara returned to 1m. Handicap debutant Terries Royale (second choice) is also worth a look. Emily Weber

Silk
Covert Legend15:45 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Tjade Collier

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hamilton, Newcastle and Newmarket on Thursday  

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets  

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers