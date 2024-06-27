- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Hamilton
8:15: Clear Storm
A record of 2-33 and a 5lb penalty doesn't make Purple Gown an obvious one to follow up her narrow recent win over course and distance, though at least she is in form. Reyaadah Star may enjoy an uncontested lead which could make her dangerous, while it would be no surprise to see Kinematica show improvement now upped in trip on handicap debut. However, the vote goes to CLEAR STORM who is 1-1 on turf and shaped last time as though this stiffer test might suit.
David Bellingham
Leicester
7:00: Churchill Rose
Khangai, Trojan Truth and Alioski (preferred in that order) all arrive after good recent efforts, but this could be a good opportunity for CHURCHILL ROSE, who was not beaten far on slower-than-ideal ground in a stronger race than this at Doncaster last month. Chris Wilson
Newcastle
5.15: Rainyniteingeorgia
Topweight RAINYNITEINGEORGIA was an encouraging third at Goodwood on last month's reappearance and is taken to add to last September's win in an AW novice at Lingfield. Pearl Abbey finished last on her handicap debut at Haydock three weeks ago, but won a maiden on the Wolverhampton Tapeta in March and is feared most now back on AW. C&D winner Cast No Shadow is another who may appreciate the return to Tapeta.
Ben Hutton
Newmarket
5.40: Pfingstberg
Dereham (second choice) bids to win this race for the third year in a row (but is unraced on firmer than good) and Red Force One is on a hat-trick, but preference is for PFINGSTBERG who has done well with increasing stamina tests and has more to offer at 2m+ judged on his breakthrough win at Lingfield. My Chiquita and Churchella are also in the mix, so it's competitive despite the small field. Richard Austen
Nottingham
3.45: Covert Legend
This can go to COVERT LEGEND, who has been all the better for wind surgery, winning quite handily on the AW before getting a terrible run at Thirsk next time. There are some interesting rivals against him though, including Windsor Pass now back on more suitable ground and Taravara returned to 1m. Handicap debutant Terries Royale (second choice) is also worth a look. Emily Weber
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hamilton, Newcastle and Newmarket on Thursday
Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Northumberland Plate outsiders: five horses available at 20-1 or bigger who look overpriced for Newcastle's highlight
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hamilton, Newcastle and Newmarket on Thursday
- Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Claim up to £355 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week including boosted odds: for one or more goals in the Georgia vs Portugal match
- Get up to £305 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week including boosted odds: 40-1 England to win & 50-1 Bellingham to make 1+ passes
- Euro 2024 correct-score predictions: Get 40-1 boosted odds on England vs Slovenia
- Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Northumberland Plate outsiders: five horses available at 20-1 or bigger who look overpriced for Newcastle's highlight
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hamilton, Newcastle and Newmarket on Thursday
- Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Claim up to £355 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week including boosted odds: for one or more goals in the Georgia vs Portugal match
- Get up to £305 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week including boosted odds: 40-1 England to win & 50-1 Bellingham to make 1+ passes
- Euro 2024 correct-score predictions: Get 40-1 boosted odds on England vs Slovenia
- Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week