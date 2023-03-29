Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Kempton

7.30: Mount Athos

Having recorded 5l wins on his last two appearances and with the form having substance, MOUNT ATHOS could well complete the hat-trick. He looks the type to improve further and may even develop into a Listed/Group performer in due course. Dubai Station is second on the shortlist, ahead of Vafortino, Sir Dancealot and Rhythm Master in that order of preference.
Steve Boow

Silk
Mount Athos19:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle (-lb)Tnr: James Tate

Lingfield

5.00: Goldsmith

This can go to the improving GOLDSMITH, who is taken to maintain his excellent recent form and complete a C&D hat-trick. His toughest challenge looks likely to come from Sundayinmay, who is suffering for her consistency but clearly can't be ruled out. Revivals from Further Measure or Masqool would probably make them competitive.
Jonathan Doidge

Silk
Goldsmith17:00 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran O'Neill (-lb)Tnr: Alice Haynes

Market Rasen

3.45: Halondo

All six can be given a shout but HALONDO appeals most after this month's emphatic course win. The unexposed Jubilee Express heads the dangers.
Jonathan Neesom

Silk
Halondo15:45 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen (-lb)Tnr: Olly Murphy

Navan

4.35: Duke Of Leggagh

Following a cracking second at Naas on Sunday DUKE OF LEGGAGH is set for a 12lb rise in future events so it is understandable connections are keen to run again off his old mark. His brother won over this trip so he has a good chance of staying the longer trip. Tea Olive and Unchained Melody appeal as likely improvers now upped in trip.
Alan Hewison

Silk
Duke Of Leggagh16:35 Navan
View Racecard
Jky: Gary Carroll (-lb)Tnr: Michael Mulvany

Newcastle

1.15: Pipers Cross

Persuasive hurdles form this season is hard to find, so PIPERS CROSS looks the way to go following her strong finish over this sort of trip on heavy ground 13 days ago. Howzat Hiris is another who advanced her claims last time out.
Richard Austen

Silk
Pipers Cross13:15 Newcastle
View Racecard
Jky: Patrick Wadge (-lb)Tnr: Sandy Forster

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Wednesday 

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Get full access to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 29 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 29 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips