Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Kempton

7.30:

Having recorded 5l wins on his last two appearances and with the form having substance, MOUNT ATHOS could well complete the hat-trick. He looks the type to improve further and may even develop into a Listed/Group performer in due course. Dubai Station is second on the shortlist, ahead of Vafortino, Sir Dancealot and Rhythm Master in that order of preference.

Steve Boow

Lingfield

5.00:

This can go to the improving GOLDSMITH, who is taken to maintain his excellent recent form and complete a C&D hat-trick. His toughest challenge looks likely to come from Sundayinmay, who is suffering for her consistency but clearly can't be ruled out. Revivals from Further Measure or Masqool would probably make them competitive.

Jonathan Doidge

Market Rasen

3.45:

All six can be given a shout but HALONDO appeals most after this month's emphatic course win. The unexposed Jubilee Express heads the dangers.

Jonathan Neesom

Navan

4.35:

Following a cracking second at Naas on Sunday DUKE OF LEGGAGH is set for a 12lb rise in future events so it is understandable connections are keen to run again off his old mark. His brother won over this trip so he has a good chance of staying the longer trip. Tea Olive and Unchained Melody appeal as likely improvers now upped in trip.

Alan Hewison

Newcastle

1.15:

Persuasive hurdles form this season is hard to find, so PIPERS CROSS looks the way to go following her strong finish over this sort of trip on heavy ground 13 days ago. Howzat Hiris is another who advanced her claims last time out.

Richard Austen

