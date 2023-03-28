The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to consider including in a multiple . . .

(3.35 Newcastle)

Has only had three career starts, all over hurdles at Ayr this season. He has shown hints of promise, especially on the second of those starts when third, splitting two subsequent winners. He failed to build on that last time out on handicap debut but now, after a short break, Lucinda Russell has decided to send him over fences. This looks a bold move against some experienced rivals but he is sure to have been well-schooled and Russell, whose horses regularly improve when sent chasing, has been in good form of late.

(3.45 Market Rasen)

Only made his debut in October and progressed nicely in his first three starts, the last of which was a comfortable win on his handicap debut at Aintree back in December. The form of that race is pretty solid, with the second winning twice before running well in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham and the third, who has won his last three starts back in Ireland. Things have not quite gone to plan in two starts since then, a below-par fourth at the beginning of February and then unseating his rider early doors at Haydock a week ago. He went off favourite for both those races and although this looks pretty open, if he can resume his progression he should go close.

(7.30 Kempton)

Plenty of solid handicap performers in here and cases can be made for most of them but the lightly raced Mount Athos looks like one who could be a bit better than a handicapper. Unraced at two, James Tate’s four-year-old progressed well in four runs last season. Having shown up well in his first two novice races, he then broke his duck at the third time of asking at Thirsk in June (plenty of subsequent winners in behind). Then, after a 127-day break, he won again, over today's course and distance, making a mockery of his opening handicap mark. He is now back from another long break and is 12lb higher but surely he has more to come and this could be a nice stepping stone to even better things this coming season.

