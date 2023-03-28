Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

(7.30 Kempton)

Promising colt who progressed nicely last season, ending with a cosy win over today's course and distance. Back from a break and should progress again having only had four runs to date.

Stuart Langley

Eyecatcher

(7.00 Kempton)

Fine effort under a penalty at Newcastle, just being outstayed, and can strike down in trip for this handicap debut.

Mark Brown

Handicappers' nap

(4.53 Market Rasen)

Sets a good standard and a reproduction of either of his runs to date should make him hard to beat for his in-form yard.

Steve Mason

Dark horse

(2.35 Market Rasen)

Showed useful form over hurdles but has failed to fire in his two chase starts to date. Those were both hot races however and he has been dropped 4lbs after being pulled up last time out. Would be a danger to all if getting his act together over fences.

Tom Gibbings

Speed figures

(3.35 Newcastle)

Had a bit in hand when scoring at Wetherby eight days ago and can shrug off his penalty.

Dave Edwards

West Country nap

(3.45 Market Rasen)

Good winner at Aintree earlier in the season and that form looks strong here. Track, trip and ground should suit.

James Stevens

