Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Mount Athos (7.30 Kempton)
Promising colt who progressed nicely last season, ending with a cosy win over today's course and distance. Back from a break and should progress again having only had four runs to date.
Stuart Langley
Eyecatcher
Golden Passport (7.00 Kempton)
Fine effort under a penalty at Newcastle, just being outstayed, and can strike down in trip for this handicap debut.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Katate Dori (4.53 Market Rasen)
Sets a good standard and a reproduction of either of his runs to date should make him hard to beat for his in-form yard.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Skytastic (2.35 Market Rasen)
Showed useful form over hurdles but has failed to fire in his two chase starts to date. Those were both hot races however and he has been dropped 4lbs after being pulled up last time out. Would be a danger to all if getting his act together over fences.
Tom Gibbings
Speed figures
Gallic Geordie (3.35 Newcastle)
Had a bit in hand when scoring at Wetherby eight days ago and can shrug off his penalty.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Broadway Boy (3.45 Market Rasen)
Good winner at Aintree earlier in the season and that form looks strong here. Track, trip and ground should suit.
James Stevens
