Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Mount Athos (7.30 Kempton)

Promising colt who progressed nicely last season, ending with a cosy win over today's course and distance. Back from a break and should progress again having only had four runs to date.
Stuart Langley

Mount Athos19:30 Kempton (A.W)
Jky: James Doyle (-lb)Tnr: James Tate

Eyecatcher

Golden Passport (7.00 Kempton)

Fine effort under a penalty at Newcastle, just being outstayed, and can strike down in trip for this handicap debut.
Mark Brown

Golden Passport19:00 Kempton (A.W)
Jky: William Buick (-lb)Tnr: Ed Walker

Handicappers' nap

Katate Dori (4.53 Market Rasen)

Sets a good standard and a  reproduction of either of his runs to date should make him hard to beat for his in-form yard.
Steve Mason

Katate Dori16:53 Market Rasen
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Sam Thomas

Dark horse

Skytastic (2.35 Market Rasen)

Showed useful form over hurdles but has failed to fire in his two chase starts to date. Those were both hot races however and he has been dropped 4lbs after being pulled up last time out. Would be a danger to all if getting his act together over fences.
Tom Gibbings

Skytastic14:35 Market Rasen
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Sam Thomas

Speed figures

Gallic Geordie (3.35 Newcastle)

Had a bit in hand when scoring at Wetherby eight days ago and can shrug off his penalty.
Dave Edwards

Gallic Geordie15:35 Newcastle
Jky: Brian Hughes (-lb)Tnr: Samuel Drinkwater

West Country nap

Broadway Boy (3.45 Market Rasen)

Good winner at Aintree earlier in the season and that form looks strong here. Track, trip and ground should suit.
James Stevens

Broadway Boy15:45 Market Rasen
Jky: Jordan Nailor (-lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Published on 28 March 2023Last updated 18:06, 28 March 2023
