Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ayr

2.30: It's All About You

Having been running well in defeat since joining Jennie Candlish, It's All About You (nap) is taken to post a deserved win. The return of the tongue-tie could be a major plus for Ravenscraig Castle and he is feared most ahead of 2022 race winner Desert Quest.

Ben Hutton

It's All About You 14:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Sam Feilden Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Ballinrobe

5.10: Magnetic North

Last year's winner Magnetic North (nap) has settled in well with his new trainer and can uphold last month's Gowran form with Lohengrin. Corduan, who is well treated by the race conditions, makes a quick reappearance after a disappointing Killarney run. Edge Of Darkness emerged with some credit from a hurdles run at Killarney.

Alan Sweetman

Magnetic North 17:10 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Ian Patrick Donoghue

Beverley

7.00: Ugo Gregory

Having bounced back to form here last Tuesday, when having Park Streetsome way back in fourth, and since been dropped 3lb, the claims of Ugo Gregory (nap) are obvious as he chases a fifth C&D win. Tropez Power looked like winning at Epsom last time before being worried out of it, so it's no surprise to see a visor tried, while Distinction could have done without the drying weather as he drops from 1m.

Graham Wheldon

Ugo Gregory 19:00 Beverley View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Cartmel

2.10: Flashthelights

Trailblazer avoids a penalty for his surprise win at Perth last week and is still lightly raced over hurdles but this can go to Flashthelights (nap), who produced a very good performance to beat a big field at Punchestown two starts ago and was not discredited when third at Cork last time. Headstrong 8yo Shuil Donn comes with risk attached but is not yet fully exposed and might also feature.

Chris Wilson

Flashthelights 14:10 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Mr O McGill (7lb) Tnr: Noel C Kelly

Windsor

8.20: Golden Phase

Shalfa made all at Brighton last time and is a big player again if she can repeat that form. New Dayrell enters the reckoning after his clear second off a reduced mark at Bath, while Mr Zee won three times over C&D last season and needs watching in the market on his return to the Flat. However, preference is for Golden Phase (nap), who has form figures of 123225112 since last August and is only 1lb higher than for her close call at Newbury last month.

David Moon

Golden Phase 20:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Denis Coakley

