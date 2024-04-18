Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's bet bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .

Chelmsford

8.30: Shallow



The in-form SHALLOW won a shade cosily last time and is taken to defy a 7lb rise in a race where most of the opposition have questions to answer. Next best looks to be Mart, who has also been improving, while Swordplay could get back on track now switched to this surface.

Jonathan Doidge

Shallow 20:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: Richard Spencer

Cheltenham

2.40: Realisation



Most in this large field could plausibly have a say but the pick is REALISATION, who is lightly raced and should bring significant potential now that she is away again from soft ground. Cottie has eyecatching recommendations given her Irish form on good ground and that she represents Dan Skelton, who won two more handicap hurdles at the big Aintree meeting last week. Third on the list is Pretending, who's added two more seconds to her tally but has been showing improved form.

Richard Austen

Realisation 14:40 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Lilly Pinchin Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

Newmarket

1.50: North View



An opening mark of 80 looks more than manageable for NORTH VIEW based on his penultimate effort and the fact that he's evidently held in fairly high regard. He would have taken part in a Group 3 race here last November but for scoping wrong. The suggested second choice is Pilgrim, who looks the type to do well in handicaps this season. The interesting rematch between major players City House and Pen Portrait could go either way, while several others can also be viewed positively in a competitive opener.

Steve Boow

North View 13:50 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Peter Chapple-Hyam

Ripon

3.07: Fenlander



Vince L'Amour (second choice) made an encouraging handicap debut at Catterick two weeks ago and has more to come, while Mr Irrelevant can leave his reappearance behind him back at 6f. FENLANDER showed promise as a 2yo though and a wind op since last seen could beef up his finishing effort. There's plenty of encouragement in his pedigree for heavy ground too.

Paul Smith

Fenlander 15:07 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Shane Kelly Tnr: Pam Sly

Clonmel

4.35: Brennus Lescribaa



This could be a good opportunity for BRENNUS LESCRIBAA to get off the mark. He stopped quickly when turned over at odds-on last time but he had previously looked like a nice prospect and is taken to bounce back. Whateys Quest may be able to get involved if he builds on his recent three-length defeat at Cork.

Phill Anderson

Brennus Lescribaa 16:35 Clonmel View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

