Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Bellewstown

5.18: Inforapenny

Competitive handicap. High Honour and Rockview Roman should both go well with the latter likely to get a bit closer than he did at Sligo last time. Top-weight Harley Street is capable of better than he showed at Cork last time. The selection though is Inforapenny (nap), who has done all of his winning over this C&D and should go close.

Justin O'Hanlon

Inforapenny 17:18 Bellewstown View Racecard Jky: Ricky Doyle Tnr: Mark Fahey

Catterick

5.30: Profiteer

Top of the list is Tim Easterby's 3yo Profiteer (nap), who has form figures of 3312522 in handicaps and that latest second was behind a major improver who made all at Thirsk 19 days ago. Gis A Sub and Howzak both drop back in grade and they're feared most ahead of course specialist Quercus, who could be a big factor if he responds well to new headgear. Others to consider are Eldeyaar and Nasneen.

David Moon

Profiteer 17:30 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Duran Fentiman Tnr: Tim Easterby

Kempton

8.30 Nemov

The stage looks set for Nemov (nap) to open his account. He should be suited by this return to 6f and his sole C&D attempt resulted in a close second to useful Fire Demon, who subsequently defied a mark of 87 on AW finals day. The selection is very interesting off just 71 back here. Improving Felicity is feared most, ahead of solid contender War Bride.

Steve Boow

Nemov 20:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Musselburgh

3.35: Evelyn's Phoenix

The most solid options appear to be Evelyn's Phoenix (nap) ahead of More Than A Feelin, with the former holding a good chance to register his fourth win this summer, despite this wide draw. The very late headway made by Miners Gamble over 1m on AW last time puts him on the shortlist.

Richard Austen

Evelyn's Phoenix 15:35 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Worcester

4.40: She Has Notions

A tricky opener with plenty of questions surrounding the majority of the field and it's probably safest to concentrate on the two last-time-out winners She Has Notions (nap) and Invincible Wish, who are preferred in that order. Lost Connections and Harry's Hope are two others who are capable of getting involved.

Tim Mitchell

She Has Notions 16:40 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Martin Keighley

