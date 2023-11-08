Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Musselburgh

12.35: Haveyougotmymoney

The five-year-old Haveyougotmymoney (nap) has been in fine form in the cheekpieces and can add to last month's win at Southwell. Faithfulflyer likes this C&D and is second choice ahead of topweight Finisk River, who was a good second at Bangor last time. Call Me Harry and last year's winner Rickety Gate are others to be interested in.

Ben Hutton

Haveyougotmymoney 12:35 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Dylan Johnston (3lb) Tnr: Paul Robson

Chepstow

2.05: Anytrixwilldo

Jackpot D'Athou showed more than enough in bumpers towards the end of last season to suggest he can pose a significant threat on today's hurdling debut but Anytrixwilldo (nap) saw his race out well when fifth in a good C&D novice in February and is open to plenty of progress from that debut effort. Newton Abbot runner-up Flying Fortune is also a key player.

Chris Wilson

Anytrixwilldo 14:05 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Dundalk

2.35: Pier Pressure

Back to 7f after not quite seeing out the extra furlong here last month Pier Pressure (nap) should have the measure of lower-rated opponents. The main danger may be Local Girl who has the beating of Shanadar on running here last month. Hasiyna may be suited by the switch to this surface.

Alan Sweetman

Pier Pressure 14:35 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Kearney (5lb) Tnr: G M Lyons

Warwick

3.00: Giulietta

An interesting and competitive race for the grade. Pretending should have no trouble winning at this level but there is a query about how soft she wants it and in receipt of weight from most of the runners Giulietta (nap) is set to improve for the switch to handicaps. Dan Skelton's mare has some classy siblings and, while she didn't shoot the lights out in her qualifying runs, there were definite signs that she was going the right way when last seen here in April. Bushtucker Park is next on the list, ahead of Sweet Magic.

Emily Weber

Giulietta 15:00 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Kempton

7.00: Prop Forward

Clearpoint still appeals as being ahead of his mark but he's landed the widest stall again and it will be harder to overcome in this company than the 0-85 he won here last month. Dubai Station is a lively outsider on his first run for a new stable, while Fivethousandtoone has the ability to feature if he gets it right at the start and cheekpieces could reinvigorate Fresh, but the two to appeal most are Aramis Grey and Prop Forward (nap). The former is of obvious interest having run a fine race on extremely tough terms here last month but Prop Forward has an excellent record on the all-weather and his win here in April was achieved in the style of one who could make his mark in a higher grade.

Paul Smith

Prop Forward 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Clive Cox

