The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Major Dundee (2.25 Warwick)

Alan King’s eight-year-old seems to enjoy extreme tests. Having finished a good third behind Win My Wings in the Scottish National in 2022, he then claimed victory in the Midlands National on his final run of last season. He stayed on stoutly that day on only his seventh chase start, and the form has some substance, with the fourth and seventh from that race winning next time up. He holds an entry in the Coral Gold Cup next month, a race the Hemmings family has done well in recently, and a win here will boost his chances of getting into that race. He has run well off long breaks before, and ground conditions will be up his street. He is a sound jumper, and his rating of 137 looks fair for one who could progress again this season.

Time For A Pint (3.35 Warwick)

Having been awarded a point-to-point win for Shark Hanlon in January 2022, he made his way to Jonjo O'Neill, where he has made three, so far, uninspiring starts over hurdles. In the most recent of those he was well beaten at this track six weeks ago. That came after a long break and would have blown away some cobwebs, but of more interest is that he is now being stepped up markedly in trip for his handicap debut. You have to believe he is better than his lowly rating of 80, but this 3m2f trip should prove more suitable, and he is very lightly raced for his age, so an improved showing will not surprise.

Matchless (4.00 Musselburgh)

Having not cut the mustard for Aidan O'Brien, he then went on to be a fair performer for Ivan Furtado before joining Jennie Candlish at the beginning of last season. She sent him hurdling, and he has done well in that sphere, winning two of his six starts. His last hurdles run was his best, though, when he finished second in a Class 2 handicap at Kelso in May. The winner, third and fourth that day have franked the form since. He will not lack fitness having been on the go on the Flat, and this regular front-runner could have more to come back over hurdles. He could be hard to peg back if getting a soft lead.

