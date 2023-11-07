Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Eyecatcher

Glory Nights (8.00 Kempton)

The Mark Loughnane-trained four-year-old was beaten a nose by a well-handicapped horse at Wolverhampton last time. This longer trip could unlock further improvement, and Billy Loughnane can't stop riding winners.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Glory Nights20:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Mark Loughnane

The Punt nap

Matchless (4.00 Musselburgh)

He won two of his six hurdle runs last season. His best effort, though, was when he finished second in a Class 2 handicap back in May. He will not lack fitness, and this regular front-runner could have more to come back over hurdles.
Stuart Langley

Silk
Matchless16:00 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Speed figures

Clearpoint (7.00 Kempton)

Sprang a surprise over course and distance last month but he dipped under standard time, suggesting the effort was no fluke. He can make it three from three on a synthetic surface.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Clearpoint19:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Handicappers' nap

Shesupincourt (3.15 Chepstow)

The Ryan Potter-trained six-year-old is still a maiden, but she ran well in defeat on several occasions last season, including on heavy ground, and this looks a good opportunity for her to get her head in front.
Steve Mason

Silk
Shesupincourt15:15 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Ryan Potter

Dark horse

Fresh (7.00 Kempton)

Has dropped to a winnable mark and the conditions of this race look ideal if it is strongly run. First-time cheekpieces should aid his cause too.
Neil McCabe

Silk
Fresh19:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: James Fanshawe

West Country nap

Hurlerontheditch (1.50 Warwick)

Consistent but yet to fulfil his potential. Switch to chasing and step up in trip should help progress, while the Kim Bailey yard is in good form.
James Stevens

Silk
Hurlerontheditch13:50 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Published on 7 November 2023inFree tips

Last updated 19:02, 7 November 2023

