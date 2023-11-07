Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Glory Nights (8.00 Kempton)
The Mark Loughnane-trained four-year-old was beaten a nose by a well-handicapped horse at Wolverhampton last time. This longer trip could unlock further improvement, and Billy Loughnane can't stop riding winners.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Matchless (4.00 Musselburgh)
He won two of his six hurdle runs last season. His best effort, though, was when he finished second in a Class 2 handicap back in May. He will not lack fitness, and this regular front-runner could have more to come back over hurdles.
Stuart Langley
Speed figures
Clearpoint (7.00 Kempton)
Sprang a surprise over course and distance last month but he dipped under standard time, suggesting the effort was no fluke. He can make it three from three on a synthetic surface.
Dave Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Shesupincourt (3.15 Chepstow)
The Ryan Potter-trained six-year-old is still a maiden, but she ran well in defeat on several occasions last season, including on heavy ground, and this looks a good opportunity for her to get her head in front.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Fresh (7.00 Kempton)
Has dropped to a winnable mark and the conditions of this race look ideal if it is strongly run. First-time cheekpieces should aid his cause too.
Neil McCabe
West Country nap
Hurlerontheditch (1.50 Warwick)
Consistent but yet to fulfil his potential. Switch to chasing and step up in trip should help progress, while the Kim Bailey yard is in good form.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
Read these next:
'He is now firmly on the upgrade' - our resident Wednesday tipster returns with four fancies
The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Wednesday
Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday fancies at Happy Valley
- The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Wednesday
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday fancies at Happy Valley
- The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Wednesday
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings