Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:55 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:55 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping Nap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ballinrobe

5.45: Babich

Following a promising debut at Killarney, Babich (nap) was given an ambitious run in a valuable Gowran event. She will be hard to beat at this level, though Izzari was a €150,000 Breeeze-Up purchase and has to be taken seriously. The twice-placed Victoria Kesia could get into the money and Flying Phoenix is of some interest now that she is dropped in class.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Babich17:45 Ballinrobe
View Racecard
Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Bath

8.30: Baroque Buoy

Battle Of Omdurman (second choice) went close here this month over a slightly longer trip and is respected with cheekpieces now added. However, preference is for last-time-out winner Baroque Buoy (nap), who should be suited by this step up in distance and looks open to further progress. New Dayrell and Snooze Lane could also play a part.
Tim Mitchell

Silk
Baroque Buoy20:30 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Liam Wright (5lb)Tnr: George Scott

Chepstow

3.15: Fact Or Fable 

Diamondsinthesand goes well here, will be happier back up in trip and is more consistent than most at this level, but she's only won one of her 32 starts and has been turned over at 5-1 or shorter on 12 occasions. The seventh furlong is a worry with maiden Midnight Flame and this looks good for Fact Or Fable (nap), who won five last summer, including three over C&D, and who's back on a handy mark. Iconic Knight should do better back under his optimum conditions.
Graham Wheldon

Silk
Fact Or Fable15:15 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Liam Keniry Tnr: J S Moore

Thirsk

4.00: Without Delay

If there is a strong pace on it will suit Danzart, who is back over 7f. Preference, however, is for Without Delay (nap) to complete a three-timer after wins at Musselburgh and Catterick. Others worthy of a mention are Reidh, who drops in grade, and the consistent Saisons D'Or.
Andrew Bladen

Silk
Without Delay16:00 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Tracy Waggott

Windsor

7.10: Equity Law

Given that the runner-up has since run really well in strong handicaps at Newmarket and Ascot, Equity Law (nap) looks to have got off lightly with just a 3lb rise for his Sandown success. Furthermore, he's from a prolific sprinting family and should improve plenty more. This is a good sprint, though, and Jumbeau is another whose latest effort reads well through the subsequent exploits of the second. There might not be sufficient early pace on here for Dream Composer to follow up his win in the 'Dash'.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Equity Law19:10 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Bath and Windsor on Monday  

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets 

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers