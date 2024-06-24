Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ballinrobe

5.45: Babich

Following a promising debut at Killarney, Babich (nap) was given an ambitious run in a valuable Gowran event. She will be hard to beat at this level, though Izzari was a €150,000 Breeeze-Up purchase and has to be taken seriously. The twice-placed Victoria Kesia could get into the money and Flying Phoenix is of some interest now that she is dropped in class.

Alan Sweetman

Babich 17:45 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Bath

8.30: Baroque Buoy

Battle Of Omdurman (second choice) went close here this month over a slightly longer trip and is respected with cheekpieces now added. However, preference is for last-time-out winner Baroque Buoy (nap), who should be suited by this step up in distance and looks open to further progress. New Dayrell and Snooze Lane could also play a part.

Tim Mitchell

Baroque Buoy 20:30 Bath View Racecard Jky: Liam Wright (5lb) Tnr: George Scott

Chepstow

3.15: Fact Or Fable

Diamondsinthesand goes well here, will be happier back up in trip and is more consistent than most at this level, but she's only won one of her 32 starts and has been turned over at 5-1 or shorter on 12 occasions. The seventh furlong is a worry with maiden Midnight Flame and this looks good for Fact Or Fable (nap), who won five last summer, including three over C&D, and who's back on a handy mark. Iconic Knight should do better back under his optimum conditions.

Graham Wheldon

Fact Or Fable 15:15 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Liam Keniry Tnr: J S Moore

Thirsk

4.00: Without Delay

If there is a strong pace on it will suit Danzart, who is back over 7f. Preference, however, is for Without Delay (nap) to complete a three-timer after wins at Musselburgh and Catterick. Others worthy of a mention are Reidh, who drops in grade, and the consistent Saisons D'Or.

Andrew Bladen

Without Delay 16:00 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Tracy Waggott

Windsor

7.10: Equity Law

Given that the runner-up has since run really well in strong handicaps at Newmarket and Ascot, Equity Law (nap) looks to have got off lightly with just a 3lb rise for his Sandown success. Furthermore, he's from a prolific sprinting family and should improve plenty more. This is a good sprint, though, and Jumbeau is another whose latest effort reads well through the subsequent exploits of the second. There might not be sufficient early pace on here for Dream Composer to follow up his win in the 'Dash'.

Alistair Jones

Equity Law 19:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

