Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Ballinrobe
5.45: Babich
Following a promising debut at Killarney, Babich (nap) was given an ambitious run in a valuable Gowran event. She will be hard to beat at this level, though Izzari was a €150,000 Breeeze-Up purchase and has to be taken seriously. The twice-placed Victoria Kesia could get into the money and Flying Phoenix is of some interest now that she is dropped in class.
Alan Sweetman
Bath
8.30: Baroque Buoy
Battle Of Omdurman (second choice) went close here this month over a slightly longer trip and is respected with cheekpieces now added. However, preference is for last-time-out winner Baroque Buoy (nap), who should be suited by this step up in distance and looks open to further progress. New Dayrell and Snooze Lane could also play a part.
Tim Mitchell
Chepstow
3.15: Fact Or Fable
Diamondsinthesand goes well here, will be happier back up in trip and is more consistent than most at this level, but she's only won one of her 32 starts and has been turned over at 5-1 or shorter on 12 occasions. The seventh furlong is a worry with maiden Midnight Flame and this looks good for Fact Or Fable (nap), who won five last summer, including three over C&D, and who's back on a handy mark. Iconic Knight should do better back under his optimum conditions.
Graham Wheldon
Thirsk
4.00: Without Delay
If there is a strong pace on it will suit Danzart, who is back over 7f. Preference, however, is for Without Delay (nap) to complete a three-timer after wins at Musselburgh and Catterick. Others worthy of a mention are Reidh, who drops in grade, and the consistent Saisons D'Or.
Andrew Bladen
Windsor
7.10: Equity Law
Given that the runner-up has since run really well in strong handicaps at Newmarket and Ascot, Equity Law (nap) looks to have got off lightly with just a 3lb rise for his Sandown success. Furthermore, he's from a prolific sprinting family and should improve plenty more. This is a good sprint, though, and Jumbeau is another whose latest effort reads well through the subsequent exploits of the second. There might not be sufficient early pace on here for Dream Composer to follow up his win in the 'Dash'.
Alistair Jones
