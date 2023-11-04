Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ascot

3.45: Monbeg Genius

There are realistic each-way claims among the others, particularly Larry who has won this race once already, but the three to concentrate on may well be MONBEG GENIUS (nap), Yeah Man and Mucho Mas, who are preferred in that order. Yeah Man (for the in-form Gavin Cromwell) and Mucho Mas are very strong candidates for further improvement this season but the much higher-profile Monbeg Genius has actually run in only five chases himself, and nine races overall under rules, and his improved form when third at the Cheltenham Festival was boosted when the two rivals he crossed swords with on the run-in went on to even greater success the following month.

Richard Austen

Monbeg Genius 15:45 Ascot Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Ayr

2.15: Famous Bridge

Nicky Richards' FAMOUS BRIDGE (nap) ended last season in excellent form and is taken to complete his hat-trick on this reappearance outing. C&D winner Grand Voyage was very much on the back foot after a significant jumping error in the early stages of his seasonal debut but he may still have taken some benefit from that outing and is on a workable mark. Dubai Days is third on the list.

Chris Wilson

Famous Bridge 14:15 Ayr Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Nicky Richards

Chelmsford

5.30: Mitigator

Kodi Noir, Storm Asset and Cariad (second choice) all have something to recommend them at this level but MITIGATOR (nap) went close over C&D last month and is surely capable of winning a similar event.

Paul Smith

Mitigator 17:30 Chelmsford (A.W) Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Jack Jones

Newmarket

1.37: Tipsy Tiger

A nursery over 8.3f at Nottingham 17 days ago saw TIPSY TIGER (nap) languish in the rear for most of the race but he found his stride in no uncertain fashion late in the day to win on heavy going. That race panned out perfectly for him but this one over a longer distance will also surely be resolved in a right slog, for which he looks well equipped. New Chelsea showed at Newbury that he too can handle heavy going, albeit having the win snatched from him on the post and with connections having him gelded since. He is feared most, ahead of Bust A Move who may turn the tables on Classy Boy who had the edge on him at York.

Richard Austen

Tipsy Tiger 13:37 Newmarket Jky: David Egan Tnr: William Stone

Santa Anita

11.25: Motorious

Belvoir Bay made all the running from post 12 in this race at the last Santa Anita Breeders' Cup in 2019, so the rapid British contender Live In The Dream may show them the way home this time. However, he couldn't see it through at Keeneland last time. Yes, that was an extra half-furlong and the inside of the track, where he raced, may have been dead. But he's pure speed and he'll likely face heat for the lead, whereas Belvoir Bay had the stamina to see it through, having won over 1m earlier in her career. Last year's winner Caravel has fair claims but with the nagging doubt that her peak days may now be behind her. MOTORIOUS (nap) and Arzak appeal most. They are drawn wide but should be able to slot in off a good pace, and they're both better than ever and pack strong finishing punches. Preference is for Motorious as he has done it over this trip in California and comes into this race suitably fresh and with a good work pattern. He'll go well.

Ron Wood

Motorious 23:25 Santa Anita Jky: Flavien Prat Tnr: Philip D'Amato

Wetherby

2.25: Thyme Hill

Dual Grade 1 hurdle winner THYME HILL (nap) added a Grade 1 novice chase last December and he has had a generally solid reappearance record over the years. He earns the vote ahead of Botox Has, who goes well fresh and is second choice ahead of last season's Stayers' Hurdle runner-up Dashel Drasher, who wasn't at his best on last autumn's reappearance, albeit still winning.

Ben Hutton

Thyme Hill 14:25 Wetherby Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

