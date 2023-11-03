The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Ascot and Chelmsford on Saturday afternoon

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Greyval (3.15 Ascot)

A Listed Juvenile hurdle winner last season, the Fergal O’Brien-trained four-year-old hasn’t been seen since finishing eighth in a juvenile Grade 1 at Aintree in April. Before that she was an emphatic winner at Huntingdon, her sole encounter with soft ground in Britain, and she will no doubt be fully wound up for this by O’Brien, who landed a nice pot with Crambo at Aintree last weekend. She will prove to be a lot better than her opening handicap mark of 121.

Yeah Man (3.40 Ascot)

With testing conditions likely, it’s probably best to focus on one with a light weight. I’m taking a chance on Yeah Man, who won his sole Irish point and showed he handled heavy ground when second in a maiden hurdle in January. He’s yet to win over fences, but he showed more than enough when runner-up at Down Royal in May to suggest he’d put that right this season. Gavin Cromwell, who had three winners and two seconds from five runners at Cheltenham last weekend, should always be respected when he travels, while this will be the joint-lowest weight that jockey Jonathan Burke has done in the last 12 months – that could be a tip in itself.

Enfjaar (4.30 Chelmsford)

In the feature mile handicap at Chelmsford, Enfjaar finds himself on a bit of a retrieval mission following a couple of poor efforts. He was well beaten in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot before trailing home last of 12 in a Haydock handicap in September. Heavy ground may have been to blame for that recent effort and the way he stormed clear over course and distance in May is hard to ignore. His debut victory is strong form as well, with the next four home all winning their next starts, and he should leave those recent performances firmly behind him. The return to this surface is a positive, as is the 3lb claim of Aidan Keeley.

