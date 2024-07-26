Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ascot

2.25: Tactician

The two best options may well be top and bottom of the card, with bottomweight Tactician (nap) preferred after his close call over 1m6f here last time but topweight True Legend looking dangerous given how he came from right out the back in the Northumberland Plate. While Attila The Honey has more to prove regarding stamina, she should at least go very well for a long way judged on her front-running win over 1m5f last week. Zoran should not be far away.

Richard Austen

Chepstow

8.55: Bobacious

Thriving Bobacious (nap) can race off the same mark as when an excellent C&D second last week, so he is taken to quickly resume winning ways. City Escape and Jenson Benson are a long time without a win but must enter calculations given their good recent form, while Meet Me In Meraki and Dappled Light (second choice) can have a say too.

Peter Entwistle

Cork

8.15: Sheen Falls Time

Topweight Sheen Falls Time (nap) was coming along nicely until enduring a troubled run at Haydock and this longer trip is worth exploring with her related to a winning jumper. Solar Drive rates a serious rival on the back of a good sequence of runs and returning to further will suit him. Our Lil also has to go well after an encouraging first run for her new yard.

Alistair Jones

Kilbeggan

8.30: Crowsatedappletart

Not many of these arrive in-form and it could be a good opportunity for Crowsatedappletart (nap), who would have finished closer without a late mistake at Tipperary earlier in the month and he could take some beating from the same mark. The main threat is Finnians Row, who bounced back to form last time and will be involved if building on that run.

Phill Anderson

Sandown

8.10: Indemnity

The cheekpieces could be an interesting addition for Indemnity (nap) who was soon on the back foot after starting slowly when behind Whitcombe Rockstar on the AW last time. It's worth bearing in mind that, on the back of his maiden win, he went off 13-8 that day, and he's worth another chance on a stiff track that should suit him, as he's proven over further than this. Good Karma could be the danger after showing more on his latest run as his 3yo promise is by no means forgotten.

Alistair Jones

Thirsk

4.55: Brian The Snail

The veteran Brian The Snail (nap), who was only just beaten last time at Carlisle, can go one better with Crooked Crown and The Grey Lass two others worth considering.

Colin Russell

Uttoxeter

3.20: Earth Cry

Many of these have plenty to prove but Earth Cry (nap) is on the upgrade over hurdles and can land a three-timer. Liverpool Knight has been running respectably in a higher grade and he looks the main danger. Others to consider are Police Academy, who finished second last time, and Presenting Nelly, who arrives here fresh after racing twice in two days at Ayr in April.

Andrew Bladen

York

6.05: Red Force One

2022 winner Red Force One (nap) arrives on a four-timer and remains attractively handicapped. He earns the vote ahead of Valley Of Flowers, who was second in a big-field C&D handicap last time. Recent Doncaster winner Marbuzet is another to consider.

Ben Hutton

