Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Curragh

3.05: Believing

The home defence is led by Valiant Force but he comes here on the back of a poor display at Ascot. This looks likely to go for export. Recent Sandown winner Makarova and improving filly Beautiful Diamond will be thereabouts, but preference is for BELIEVING, who may have gone to the well once too often in the Jubilee Stakes but will take beating on her two previous runs, especially her close fourth in the King Charles III Stakes.

Justin O'Hanlon

Market Rasen

4.25: King's Castle

Captain Attridge is not yet fully exposed and has a big role to play on his return to a handicap but there is no strong temptation to oppose KING'S CASTLE, who was in superb form this spring and is now bidding for his fourth win in a row. Bannister ran well here a fortnight ago and is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Cartmel

2.50: Dr Sanderson

The return to positive tactics enabled DR SANDERSON to reward heavy market support with an easy C&D win three weeks ago and he may well be able to overcome a recent 9lb rise. Smurfette shaped quite well on his stable debut six weeks ago and is a possible danger if today's drop back in trip suits, while Minella Youngy also makes some each-way appeal.

Chris Wilson

Newbury

2.25: Kyle Of Lochalsh

Dancing In Paris has been on a roll in recent starts, aided by steps up in trip and he makes another of those today following his doughty performance over 1m6f last Saturday. However, KYLE OF LOCHALSH is another 4yo who's going places and his last two performances are pretty persuasive. Temporize is third on the list.

Richard Austen

Ripon

3.55: Shadow Dance

Another chance is given to SHADOW DANCE whose meek reappearance effort when one of the market leaders at Royal Ascot came on good to firm ground. He looked a good prospect for this season with his improved displays last autumn. Mr Alan could be interesting if he's back on softer than good, while Sea King should go well and the rather inconsistent Iron Lion is feared most.

Richard Austen

Newmarket

6.00: Dutch Decoy

Berkshire Nugget and Jungle Mac (second choice) are 3yos who should figure prominently but DUTCH DECOY is too well handicapped to ignore. Charlie Johnston's charge won a C&D Class 2 off 3lb higher last year and has form as recently as this spring which makes him a potential cut above today's opposition.

Andrew Sheret

Doncaster

7.45: Rajindri

Tom Clover's RAJINDRI, far from disgraced at Royal Ascot last time, has a progressive profile overall and retains potential. She looks the most interesting contender in a race featuring several other unexposed types, notably second choice Monkey Island and Godolphin's Summer Of Love. Akkadian Thunder is another moving in the right direction who needs to be considered.

Richard O'Brien

Haydock

9.00: Havanarama

Top of the list is dual AW winner HAVANARAMA, who has been knocking on the door on turf in his last two starts and hit a personal best with his clear second at Doncaster last time. Puella Law found more progress with her narrow defeat at Catterick ten days ago and she's feared most ahead of handicap newcomer Thewind Cries Mary. Another to consider is C&D winner Miaswell who had an excuse at Hamilton last time and could kick on again back at this track.

David Moon

