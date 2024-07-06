- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings
Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Bellewstown
6.30: Slim Marvel
Consistency may be rewarded here for Slim Marvel (nap), who had the misfortune to come up against a decent sort when a clear second at Wexford last time. Ta Na La showed a nice bit of improvement last time and could go well if staying this longer trip, while others with claims include Cottesloe Sunshine, Ashlia Dancer and Wudya.
Alan Hewison
Beverley
4.35: Little Venice
Little Rose returns to the scene of her sole success and today's faster ground could trigger something. She's feared, as is the consistent Mon Etoile, but with a strong pace highly likely this could be run to suit Little Venice (nap), who arrived late on the scene here 11 days ago.
Alistair Jones
Carlisle
8.20: Orbaan
This can go to Orbaan (nap) who had been treading water for the best part of a year but was an emphatic winner of the Bell here last time out and is still well treated despite going back up 6lb. Barley (second choice) and Helter Skelter are likely to be well in contention, along with Lahab who didn't get a fair crack of the whip in the Bell.
Emily Weber
Haydock
3.15: Epic Poet
David O'Meara has won two of the last eight runnings and has another likely type in Epic Poet (nap), who was runner-up at Royal Ascot on his second start for the yard and remains well treated on his old French form. Relentless Voyager bolted up at Epsom in June on his last handicap outing and may be the chief threat ahead of the lightly raced 5yo La Yakel, who makes his reappearance. The veteran Euchen Glen arrives on the back of a win, while the first-time blinkers could be a plus for the well-bred Maghlaak.
Ben Hutton
Leicester
6.25: Connie's Rose
She's the oldest runner in the line-up but Connie's Rose (nap) has been in excellent form in recent months and might have been found a good opportunity here, given that Canaria Queen and Perianth have shown their best form on slow ground, She's Centimental is more effective on AW surfaces and that Mirroring may be better suited by 7f. The last-named is not yet fully exposed, though, and may give the selection most to do.
Chris Wilson
Naas
3.55: Tai Tam Bay
A case can be made for almost all of these. Shandy is interesting in handicap company having been highly tried. Scorchio was mid-division at Ascot but the form of her previous Cork win puts her right in the mix. National Lady has to redeem herself after a disappointing effort at Fairyhouse. Magical Vision is very interesting if she handles the ground, while Ostraka will be thereabouts on her Cork effort. The selection is Tai Tam Bay (nap) who ran a fine race off her highest mark at the Curragh last week and should go very close.
Justin O'Hanlon
Nottingham
8.10: Inappropriate
Fortnum took a big step forward when winning over C&D on last month's handicap debut and a 5lb rise doesn't look insurmountable. Corrales should be seen to better effect back on a sound surface and he's also of interest but Inappropriate (nap) is preferred. His third at Yarmouth in April looks solid form for the grade and he remains capable of better over this trip.
Paul Smith
Sandown
1.15: Spanish Blaze
Being 2-2 over C&D and possibly capable of better still, Spanish Blaze (nap) holds particularly strong claims. Pitney, who has largely progressive form, is second choice ahead of Storm Star, who promises to rate higher judged on breeding.
Steve Boow
