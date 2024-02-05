Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's four meetings

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Monday's best bet from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Carlisle

4.07: Breeze Of Wind

The improving 7yo Breeze Of Wind has won in good style at Hexham and Uttoxeter the last twice and can complete a hat-trick. The lightly raced Robert D'Ores retains potential now back over fences and could be the chief threat. Chasing newcomer Nights In Venice and the unexposed mare Our Friend Mo could also run well.

Ben Hutton

Breeze Of Wind 16:07 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Sam Coltherd Tnr: Stuart Coltherd

Lingfield

3.45: Berrygate

This can go to Berrygate, who has finished placed in all of her four runs including a strong-finishing second on her handicap debut at Southwell last week. She looks well treated off the same mark as for that close call and is open to more progress. Amancio could pose the main threat on his return to action, although dual Kempton winner Irrelevant is respected and Romanee needs a close look in his first handicap.

David Moon

Berrygate 15:45 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Punchestown

3.55: No Fussing

Another open small-field handicap. The test of stamina will help Lissen To The Lady and the possibly improving bottom-weight Pipers Boreen, and should suit Bestaline too. Handicap debutante Get Down To It is worth a market check, but the one to beat could well be No Fussing, whose excellent second over C&D last time showed that she is thriving on a fairly busy schedule.

Justin O'Hanlon

No Fussing 15:55 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Mr D Doyle (7lb) Tnr: Timothy Doyle

Southwell

4.25: Simiyann

The switches in distance and the new track are a slight worry for Simiyann but the evidence from two runs for this yard are that he's versatile trip-wise and this is likely to take less winning than at Wolverhampton last time out. Most of his rivals have question marks over them but Can Can Girl is more solid than most and perhaps Shake A Leg can take a step back in the right direction on his second run since wind surgery.

Emily Weber

Simiyann 16:25 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ian Williams

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.