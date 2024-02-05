Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's four meetings
Monday's best bet from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Carlisle
4.07: Breeze Of Wind
The improving 7yo Breeze Of Wind has won in good style at Hexham and Uttoxeter the last twice and can complete a hat-trick. The lightly raced Robert D'Ores retains potential now back over fences and could be the chief threat. Chasing newcomer Nights In Venice and the unexposed mare Our Friend Mo could also run well.
Ben Hutton
Lingfield
3.45: Berrygate
This can go to Berrygate, who has finished placed in all of her four runs including a strong-finishing second on her handicap debut at Southwell last week. She looks well treated off the same mark as for that close call and is open to more progress. Amancio could pose the main threat on his return to action, although dual Kempton winner Irrelevant is respected and Romanee needs a close look in his first handicap.
David Moon
Punchestown
3.55: No Fussing
Another open small-field handicap. The test of stamina will help Lissen To The Lady and the possibly improving bottom-weight Pipers Boreen, and should suit Bestaline too. Handicap debutante Get Down To It is worth a market check, but the one to beat could well be No Fussing, whose excellent second over C&D last time showed that she is thriving on a fairly busy schedule.
Justin O'Hanlon
Southwell
4.25: Simiyann
The switches in distance and the new track are a slight worry for Simiyann but the evidence from two runs for this yard are that he's versatile trip-wise and this is likely to take less winning than at Wolverhampton last time out. Most of his rivals have question marks over them but Can Can Girl is more solid than most and perhaps Shake A Leg can take a step back in the right direction on his second run since wind surgery.
Emily Weber
Published on 5 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 5 February 2024
