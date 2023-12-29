Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's five meetings
Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Doncaster
1.05: Onemorefortheroad
Things clicked again in a big way for Onemorefortheroad on his recent chase debut over C&D and he can follow up that comfortable win. Parisencore was a promising second on his chase debut at Ayr last time and may be the chief threat ahead of Wetherby runner-up Ukantango.
Ben Hutton
Kelso
1.20: Traprain Law
Lucinda Russell's Traprain Law liked it here over hurdles and it was a perfectly respectable start he made over fences at Ayr. He's also got a chance of an uncontested lead. Gold Des Bois is back on home ground after a trip to Cheltenham and he's feared most.
Alistair Jones
Leopardstown
1.45: Corbetts Cross
This test of stamina should suit Corbetts Cross who has garnered confidence and experience since finishing third behind Grangeclare West on his chasing debut at Naas. Flooring Porter failed to do himself justice going right-handed at Punchestown but can probably reverse form with Favori De Champdou.
Alan Sweetman
Limerick
2.05 Ask The Bookie
An effective mark of 108 may afford a bit of leeway to Ask The Bookie who has run well in both starts this term and will handle conditions. He might be able to fend off the mares Splashing Out, who has a good record at this venue, and She's A Fine Wine who ran well in Graded company last time but needs to settle better to last home here.
Mark Nunan
Southwell
6.30: Hiya Maite
Several of the field arrive in top form and with conditions in their favour and this looks an intriguing contest. Strong Johnson and Conquistador are both a bit better than they showed here 17 days ago but both have ground to make up with Hiya Maite on that run and Roy Bowring's speedy front-runner is fancied to take this drop in grade in his stride. Stone Of Destiny, Captain's Bar and Rose King (second choice) are also of some interest.
Paul Smith
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Doncaster and Leopardstown on Friday
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off
Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Doncaster and Leopardstown on Friday
- Doncaster Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Doncaster and Leopardstown on Friday
- Doncaster Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday