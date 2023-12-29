Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's five meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Doncaster

1.05: Onemorefortheroad

Things clicked again in a big way for Onemorefortheroad on his recent chase debut over C&D and he can follow up that comfortable win. Parisencore was a promising second on his chase debut at Ayr last time and may be the chief threat ahead of Wetherby runner-up Ukantango.

Ben Hutton

Onemorefortheroad 13:05 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jack Quinlan Tnr: Neil King

Kelso

1.20: Traprain Law

Lucinda Russell's Traprain Law liked it here over hurdles and it was a perfectly respectable start he made over fences at Ayr. He's also got a chance of an uncontested lead. Gold Des Bois is back on home ground after a trip to Cheltenham and he's feared most.

Alistair Jones

Traprain Law 13:20 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Patrick Wadge (3lb) Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Leopardstown

1.45: Corbetts Cross

This test of stamina should suit Corbetts Cross who has garnered confidence and experience since finishing third behind Grangeclare West on his chasing debut at Naas. Flooring Porter failed to do himself justice going right-handed at Punchestown but can probably reverse form with Favori De Champdou.

Alan Sweetman

Corbetts Cross 13:45 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Emmet Mullins

Limerick

2.05 Ask The Bookie

An effective mark of 108 may afford a bit of leeway to Ask The Bookie who has run well in both starts this term and will handle conditions. He might be able to fend off the mares Splashing Out, who has a good record at this venue, and She's A Fine Wine who ran well in Graded company last time but needs to settle better to last home here.

Mark Nunan

Ask The Bookie 14:05 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Daniel King (3lb) Tnr: Gillian Scott

Southwell

6.30: Hiya Maite

Several of the field arrive in top form and with conditions in their favour and this looks an intriguing contest. Strong Johnson and Conquistador are both a bit better than they showed here 17 days ago but both have ground to make up with Hiya Maite on that run and Roy Bowring's speedy front-runner is fancied to take this drop in grade in his stride. Stone Of Destiny, Captain's Bar and Rose King (second choice) are also of some interest.

Paul Smith

Hiya Maite 18:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: Roy Bowring

