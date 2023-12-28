The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Doncaster and Leopardstown on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Magical Zoe (1.10 Leopardstown)

The Henry de Bromhead-trained mare has largely been consistent during her career and has strong claims of defying a 3lb penalty in this Grade 3 contest. A winner at this level last season and runner-up in the mares' novice hurdle at Cheltenham, she returned with a dominant win in Listed company in September before running an admirable race when runner-up behind Irish Point at Down Royal last month. That form was greatly boosted when he bolted up in the Grade 1 Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle. Her sole disappointment came at this trip at Fairyhouse in April, but that run was too bad to be true and should be given another chance.

Zambella (1.40 Doncaster)

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained mare has been a star in these contests over the last few years and can land her hat-trick success in the 2m4½f Listed mares' chase. The eight-year-old has won the last two runnings by a combined 22 and a half lengths and showed she remains in fine form when easily winning a similar contest at Aintree by 17 lengths on her return this month. That equalled her career-best Racing Post Rating of 148, which she also did in this race a year ago, and while her Aintree win came on heavy she's versatile ground-wise, with equally as good form on soft conditions, too.

Flooring Porter (1.45 Leopardstown)

The Gavin Cromwell-trained star should thrive going back left-handed and strike at the top-level over fences in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase. A dual winner of the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham, he made a brilliant start over fences at that track in October when easily dispatching of his rivals including Broadway Boy, who has landed two big Cheltenham races subsequently. He had excuses when third at Punchestown last time when hanging badly and being severely impeded by a loose horse, but should enjoy going this way round.

