Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Graphite (6.00 Southwell)

Terry Kent's relatively lightly raced nine-year-old has been knocking at the door of late and remains 4lb below his last winning mark.

Marcus Buckland

Graphite 18:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: T J Kent

Handicappers' nap

Ezmerellda (12.30 Doncaster)

The Alan King trained filly showed only modest form on the Flat shaped with a bit of promise in listed company on her hurdling debut and this looks a good opportunity.

Steve Mason

Ezmerellda 12:30 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

The Punt nap

Flooring Porter (1.45 Leopardstown)

The Gavin Cromwell-trained dual Stayers’ Hurdle hero will be far better suited to this left-handed track and the form of his novice chase win at Cheltenham in October has worked out strongly.

Matt Rennie

Flooring Porter 13:45 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Speed figures

Ukantango (1.05 Doncaster)

Disappointed on his chasing debut but shaped much better when second last time. Could go one better with his trainer Olly Murphy in form.

Dave Edwards

Ukantango 13:05 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Dark horse

Kingston Bridge (12.45 Kelso)

Course bumper winner who bounced back to form when third at Hexham last time out, impressing with the way he travelled before the testing ground and big weight possibly found him out. Should be on the premises if building on that effort.

Olly Eden

Kingston Bridge 12:45 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Craig Nichol Tnr: Ewan Whillans

West Country nap

Twinjets (2.45 Doncaster)

Impressive winner over this course and distance last time. Should be able to follow up.

James Stevens

Twinjets 14:45 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

