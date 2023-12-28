Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Graphite (6.00 Southwell)
Terry Kent's relatively lightly raced nine-year-old has been knocking at the door of late and remains 4lb below his last winning mark.
Marcus Buckland
Handicappers' nap
Ezmerellda (12.30 Doncaster)
The Alan King trained filly showed only modest form on the Flat shaped with a bit of promise in listed company on her hurdling debut and this looks a good opportunity.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Flooring Porter (1.45 Leopardstown)
The Gavin Cromwell-trained dual Stayers’ Hurdle hero will be far better suited to this left-handed track and the form of his novice chase win at Cheltenham in October has worked out strongly.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Ukantango (1.05 Doncaster)
Disappointed on his chasing debut but shaped much better when second last time. Could go one better with his trainer Olly Murphy in form.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Kingston Bridge (12.45 Kelso)
Course bumper winner who bounced back to form when third at Hexham last time out, impressing with the way he travelled before the testing ground and big weight possibly found him out. Should be on the premises if building on that effort.
Olly Eden
West Country nap
Twinjets (2.45 Doncaster)
Impressive winner over this course and distance last time. Should be able to follow up.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Read these next:
'He could turn into a Grade 1 chaser' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Doncaster and Leopardstown on Friday
Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Doncaster and Leopardstown on Friday
- Doncaster Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- 2023 Savills Chase at Leopardstown: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Doncaster and Leopardstown on Friday
- Doncaster Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- 2023 Savills Chase at Leopardstown: the runners, the odds, the verdict