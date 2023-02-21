Nap of day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Market Rasen

4.15:

Elleon can give another good account, having gone close on his last two starts, but preference is for Mixedwave, who won at Leicester three weeks ago on his second chase start and can continue to progress. The lightly raced mare Imperial Pride could be suited by the step back up in trip and is another who can run well.

Ben Hutton

Southwell

6.00:

Big Narstie is sure to be popular on the back of a recent course win and there's no doubt he has the talent to make light of his small rise in the weights. It did take all of Luke Morris's powers of persuasion to coax him home there though and this race might take more winning. The unexposed pair Southwold and Rumnotred are respected but there could be some pace on here and that will play to the strengths of End Zone (second choice) and Masqool. The latter is preferred back at a track he is well suited by.

Paul Smith

Taunton

3.00:

Having had wind surgery, Stormy Flight returned to form with his second behind a progressive winner at Chepstow recently and is taken to go one better here. Dock Road has been running well since joining Robbie Llewellyn and is second choice ahead of the in-form Trixster.

Ben Hutton

