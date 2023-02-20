The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Tuesday . . .

(3.30 Taunton)

Paul Nicholls has won four of the last eight runnings of this race with some decent, similarly rated types to Silent Revolution. He twice won over hurdles last season, first at Newbury in late 2021; then at Chepstow in April. Sandwiched between those, he was pulled up when a big-priced outsider in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the festival. He reappeared this season over fences but did not have the greatest round of jumping. Last time out he seemed to still be going well turning for home, but was badly hampered by a faller before we got to find out what he had left. His best form has come when being in or near the lead and if he can get there, we may see him in his best light. He will appreciate the drop back in trip today as well as the less testing conditions.

(3.45 Market Rasen)

Having rattled off a hat-trick of handicap hurdle victories towards the end of last season, Chris Gordon's six-year-old has been sent chasing this season. He has not set the world alight in his two attempts so far. He needed the run at Lingfield first time up, but he jumped well on the whole that day. Last time up he was not as fluent and ultimately did well to finish as close as he did, despite losing a shoe and the jockey reporting he was never travelling. He was the favourite for both of those runs so a better could have been expected, but he returns here after an 82-day break and Chris Gordon, who is operating at a 41 per cent strike-rate over the last 14 days, could not be in better form. This does not look like the strongest of races and could be a good opportunity to get off the mark in this sphere.

(5.30 Southwell)

Kevin Ryan’s well-bred Kingman colt has shown snippets of promise in his four starts to date. His first two runs came on turf; he was thrown into the usually strong, 7f Convivial maiden at York on debut and was up with the pace for much of the way before fading. He then slightly improved from that over 6f at Pontefract when not beaten far into fourth. Since then it has been a similar story in two all-weather starts, firstly at Chelmsford in October when running ok without troubling the judge and then on handicap debut last time out at Kempton. He got a bit tapped for toe turning for home and he also got hampered, stopping any momentum, but he rallied well towards the finish. He may be seen to better effect over a mile in time, but can still make an impact at 7f if granted a stronger gallop to aim at, which could be the case today.

