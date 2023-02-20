Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
Passionate Pursuit (2.45 Market Rasen)
Running a big race when unseating last time and she looks capable of upsetting the favourite.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Dancingontheedge (4.30 Taunton)
Shaped as if a step up to today's trip would suit when chasing home a pair of well handicapped subsequent winners at Market Rasen and looks weighted to win.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Silent Revolution (3.30 Taunton)
Needs to step up on what he has shown so far this season but he is still a work in progress and the ground should be to his liking as will the return to 2m.
Stuart Langley
West Country nap
Dancingontheedge (4.30 Taunton)
Bounced back to form last time. Step up in trip and better ground should suit this wide-margin bumper winner.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Trixster (3.00 Taunton)
Finished first and second on only two runs here, and clocked best career speed figure when runner-up. Now 9lb lower.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Chaos Control (1.45 Market Rasen)
Made an encouraging start over hurdles when second at Kempton over Christmas, found life tough in a strong race at Huntingdon last time out but this looks a good opportunity to bounce back.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read this next:
'I would be surprised if any of them could beat him' - Keith Melrose with two Tuesday bets
The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Tuesday
Festival subscription offer | 50% off three months
For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to racingpost.com/freebets. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.