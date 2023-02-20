Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(2.45 Market Rasen)

Running a big race when unseating last time and she looks capable of upsetting the favourite.

Mark Brown

Handicappers' nap

(4.30 Taunton)

Shaped as if a step up to today's trip would suit when chasing home a pair of well handicapped subsequent winners at Market Rasen and looks weighted to win.

Steve Mason

The Punt nap

(3.30 Taunton)

Needs to step up on what he has shown so far this season but he is still a work in progress and the ground should be to his liking as will the return to 2m.

Stuart Langley

West Country nap

(4.30 Taunton)

Bounced back to form last time. Step up in trip and better ground should suit this wide-margin bumper winner.

James Stevens

Speed figures

(3.00 Taunton)

Finished first and second on only two runs here, and clocked best career speed figure when runner-up. Now 9lb lower.

Craig Thake

Dark horse

(1.45 Market Rasen)

Made an encouraging start over hurdles when second at Kempton over Christmas, found life tough in a strong race at Huntingdon last time out but this looks a good opportunity to bounce back.

Rob Sutton

