Musselburgh Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

There's a competitive card at Musselburgh and even the opening maiden hurdle (4.30) is not that easy for Placepot punters.

Reforme did shape very well on his hurdles debut for Lucinda Russell, though, and is first on the list, along with the yard's other runner Coastal Rock , who is ridden by Derek Fox.

The next leg (5.05) is pretty hard, but I like the chances of Could Be Trouble , who is still well treated on old form, while Sunday Soldier is a solid enough favourite given that her rapid improvement shows no sign of coming to a halt.

I make Golden Maverick banker material in the juvenile (5.40), so it's quickly on to the stayers' final (6.10) in which I give Sanosuke a good chance of reversing form with Champ Royal given the big weight turnaround from their previous meeting.

The favourite is in cracking form, but my other two would be Not Staying Long and Call Me Harry .

The fifth leg (6.40) is desperately tricky, too. Mack The Man is my each-way play, while Scots Poet won well here on New Year's Day, when last seen, and has been kept back for this, and Collingham , although out of sorts lately, has tons of good form in better races than this at Musselburgh.

The final leg (7.10) is of a lower grade but no less difficult. My two against the field are Isholo Du Vivien , who has been running consistently well, and the once promising Goodtimes Badtimes , who should come on a lot for his first run after a very long break.

Musselburgh Placepot perm

4.30

2 Coastal Rock

8 Reforme

5.05

4 Sunday Soldier

5 Could Be Trouble

5.40

5 Golden Maverick

6.10

4 Call Me Harry

7 Not Staying Long

8 Sanosuke

6.40

3 Collingham

7 Scots Poet

11 Mack The Man

7.10

1 Goodtimes Badtimes

3 Isholo Du Vivien

2x2x1x3x3x2=72 lines

