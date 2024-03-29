Meydan Placepot tips: Shane Ketteridge's perm for the Dubai World Cup card

Meydan's Dubai World Cup meeting is part of the Tote World Pool and Casa Creed can get us through the 6f Al Quoz Sprint (1.15). Bill Mott’s raider is a dual Grade 1 winner over this trip and is dangerous dropping back from a mile.

Japan have won the last two runnings of the UAE Derby (1.50) and George Tesoro is one to keep on side. Aidan O’Brien’s Navy Seal will be suited by this step up in trip.

Bob Baffert won the 6f Golden Shaheen (2.25) with Secret Circle in 2015 and Hopkins brings similar form here. He could prove hard to catch if breaking alertly from the gates.

Luxembourg is of interest over 1m1f in the Dubai Turf (3.10) from a good draw in stall three. Japanese raider Danon Beluga was second in this race last year and can go well again.

Junko can swoop late in the 1m4f Dubai Sheema Classic (4.00) and Godolphin’s Rebel’s Romance , an easy winner in Qatar last time, also goes in.

Last year's winner Ushba Tesoro is the one they all have to beat in the 1m2f Dubai World Cup (4.35).

Meydan Placepot perm

1.15

3 Casa Creed

1.50

6 George Tesoro

11 Navy Seal

2.25

5 Hopkins

3.10

4 Danon Beluga

8 Luxembourg

4.00

1 Junko

4 Rebel’s Romance

4.35

11 Ushba Tesoro

1 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 8 lines

In addition to the Placepot, the Tote will be taking bets on races 2-9 at Meydan and commingling with other pools around the globe as part of the World Pool series. The World Pool bets offered are Win, Place, Quinella, Swinger, Exacta and Trifecta.

