Lingfield Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

You would do well to find a more competitive card than the one at Lingfield, and the Placepot is going to be hard to win.

Even the Class 4 starting handicap (1.30) is difficult, although Tribal Wisdom , due to go up 2lb for his third to Masqool in a race that has worked out well, should be on the premises.

The unexposed Bystander has twice been beaten at odds-on, but the handicapper looks to have been generous enough with a mark of 80, and he's added to the perm.

If there's a banker on the card it could well be Cloud Cover in the next (2.02), as she is very much on the up, but the rest of the races need some cover.

Billy Webster is the main pick in the third (2.37), and we'll add Photosynthesis , who is much better than he was able to show at Kempton last time.

You could make a case for nearly everything in the following sprint (3.12), but the three I came down on were Batal Dubai , Chipstead , and Silky Wilkie .

Spartan Army looks on the up for Alan King and is the first port of call in the next (3.47), while Duty Of Care , quite an eyecatcher last time, should come on for the run.

The final leg (4.22) is trappy, so I'll go with Felix , who has been running well lately, the in-form Penzance , and Talis Evolvere , who never runs a bad race on the all-weather.

1.30

4 Bystander

8 Tribal Wisdom

2.02

2 Cloud Cover

2.37

4 Billy Webster

10 Photosynthesis

3.12

7 Silky Wilkie

8 Chipstead

11 Batal Dubai

3.47

6 Duty Of Care

8 Spartan Army

4.22

4 Felix

5 Talis Evolvere

7 Penzance

2x1x2x3x2x3=72 lines

