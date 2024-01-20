Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £100,000 guaranteed Premier pool

The Tote are putting up a £100,000 guaranteed Placepot pool for the Premier meeting at Lingfield and the opening 2m bumper (12.05) looks the most difficult race to get through. Castle Ivers won well at Southwell on his debut and goes in with newcomer Eagle’s Quest .

The 2m mares’ novice hurdle (12.40) comes up next and this is a hot race. The Gavin Cromwell-trained Only By Night is worth including, but Pawapuri is the likely winner.

Pembroke is one of my stronger fancies of the day in the Grade 2 novice chase (1.15). There are only two places on offer, though, so put Matata in as well for insurance.

The following 2m handicap chase (1.50) is another difficult one with just two places available. Real Stone has a good chance, but it is also worth including Frero Banbou .

Ramo rates one of the better bets on the card in the 2m7f handicap hurdle (2.25) and is worth banking on, while L’Homme Presse can be trusted to take us home in the Fleur de Lys Chase (3.00).

Lingfield Placepot perm

12.05

1 Castle Ivers

8 Eagle’s Quest

12.40

3 Pawapuri

7 Only By Night

1.15

3 Pembroke

5 Matata

1.50

4 Frero Banbou

5 Real Stone

2.25

9 Ramo

3.00

4 L’Homme Presse

2x2x2x2x1x1 = 16 lines

