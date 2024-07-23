Leicester Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Leicester and there are nine declared for the opener (5.35), which makes it attractive for a banker. Stick with the in-form Rinnovati.

The 5f novice (6.10) comes up next and it’s competitive. It’s worth putting two in the perm and Last Outlaw can improve on his debut fifth at Doncaster. Canon’s House is also included.

The 1m4f fillies’ handicap (6.45) is tricky with only two places on offer. Miss Monte Carlo is open to improvement and is included for Ed Walker, who is in good form. Typical Woman is the next best.

The following 1m4f handicap (7.20) features only four runners and the winner is needed. Dubawi Time, Thrilling Dream and Grey Nyle are included at the expense of Meade Gold.

Just two places will be on offer in the 7f fillies’ handicap (7.50), so it’s worth putting two in again. Cypriot Diaspora has a good chance and is included alongside Looking For Queen.

There are ten in the 6f handicap (8.20) and three places make it worth banking on Kurimu.

Leicester Placepot perm

5.35

2 Rinnovati

6.10

1 Canon’s House

4 Last Outlaw

6.45

2 Typical Woman

5 Miss Monte Carlo

7.20

1 Dubawi Time

3 Thrilling Dream

4 Grey Nyle

7.50

5 Looking For Queen

6 Cypriot Diaspora

8.20

4 Kurimu

1x2x2x3x2x1=24 lines

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.