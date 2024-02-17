Kempton Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the bet with three bankers

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Oisin Murphy looks the man to follow on the Kempton card and his two best chances may come in the maiden races.

Roberto Caro (4.55) showed more than enough on his sole start over 6f at Windsor to suggest he has a race like this in him and the step up to 7f will suit, while Alhather (6.30) will be suited by dropping back to 6f having not got home over further at this track last month.

The other banker is Diamondsinthesand in the 6.00. He's far from a prolific winner but he ran well over course and distance last time and a repeat of that effort from a nice draw will see him in the frame.

The other handicaps look more complicated but Miss Moonshine and White Mist are in good form and should be competitive in the first division of the 6f handicap (5.30), while the two at the top of the weights look the ones to concentrate on in the 7.30. Al Barez has been off the track since May but goes well fresh and won his only start on the all-weather, while Al Farabi could improve going down in trip.

It could be worth including the two at the bottom of the weights in the 7.00. Influence has found one too good on all four starts but he bumped into a good one last time and has cheekpieces on for the first time. Hot Front would have gone close to winning last time if she hadn't missed the break and with a better start she has solid claims too.

Kempton Placepot perm

4.55

10 Roberto Caro

5.30

9 Miss Moonshine

10 White Mist

6.00

5 Diamondsinthesand

6.30

4 Alhather

7.00

9 Influence

10 Hot Front

7.30

1 Al Barez

2 Al Farabi

1x2x1x1x2x2 = 8 lines

